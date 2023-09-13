The Buena Vista Board of Trustees voted Tuesday evening to approve an intergovernmental agreement with BV Schools that would augment its existing School Resource Officer program and begrudgingly agreed to make an over $18,000 deposit that would secure a triangular parcel of the Carbonate Street development.
Law Enforcement School Partnership
Trustees unanimously voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Buena Vista School District to form a Law Enforcement Partnership (LESP).
Police Chief Dean Morgan said that, rather than having a single dedicated School Resource Officer, the LESP would involve teaching SRO skills to all officers on the force, likening it to a program by the Los Angeles Police Department that teaches SWAT skills to patrol officers.
“Ideally we’d have an SRO in every school,” Morgan said, including schools not within the public school district. “But that’s not a reality in a small town.”
The LESP would also improve the department’s ability to address safety in school events outside of normal school hours, he said.
“How do we handle the homecoming dance, how do we handle prom? How do we handle football games?” Morgan said.
The Intergovernmental Agreement next goes before the School Board at their next meeting.
“It sounds creative,” said trustee Sue Cobb. “ Progressive.”
Carbonate Street Deposit
Trustees also approved an amendment to the budget that would move $18,125.10 out of the town’s fund balance to pay a deposit on a triangular piece of property that would be part of the Carbonate Street development. The amount is equal to the assessed market value of the property.
“There’s a triangle parcel of land that has always been considered as town property. It is included in the scope of phase 2 of Carbonate Street. Before we can move forward with that we need to go through a process of getting a clear title. That required a condemnation of the property, which was an expensive process to make sure there are no claims to the property except the town’s. That stage has concluded,” said town treasurer and interim administrator Phillip Puckett. “The next stage is the town has to put a deposit to the court to hold for a year in case during that time anyone comes forward with a valid claim of ownership. If they do prove ownership, they will receive those funds.”
The discussion turned Kafkaesque as Puckett continued.
“It doesn’t seem to be that there is a guarantee we will get that deposit back. Some nifty thing that the state can do about holding and keeping those funds,” he said. “We will definitely make every attempt to get that money back in a year.”
Puckett said that “about half” of the deposit could be recouped from COVID relief funding if the town does not get the money back.
“Ultimately, when you acquire property, you pay fair market value for it, and if there’s nobody who’s claiming the property, you still have to do that,” said town attorney Jeff Parker. “The difference of opinion in various courts in Colorado is whether the condemning party gets the money back if nobody shows up in the next year, or whether it’s money that belongs to the state and goes into a state fund. So, in a year we’ll try and get it back, but as Phillip said, there’s no guarantee we can. But we’ll do our best for you.”
Trustee Andrew Rice quickly responded: “That sounds like a fee, not a deposit.”
“It’s basically the fair market value amount that you’d have to pay if someone actually owned the property,” Parker said.
“Why the state gets that, we don’t know,” Puckett said.
“The house always wins,” Trustee Gina Lucrezi said.
“Not always,” Parker said. “Not always.”
Xcel easement granted
Trustees also approved a temporary two-year access and construction easement on its Dryfield Farm property north of town on Highway 24. The easement will allow Xcel to work on power lines that pass through the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.