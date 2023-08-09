The Buena Vista Board of Trustees approved a funding agreement for phase one of Carbonate Street during their August 8 meeting, in addition to appointing Brian Berger to fill the Town Administrator position and approving a contract for the Pocket Wave project.
Carbonate Street
Special Projects Manager Joseph Teipel introduced the tri-party agreement, which would ensure Fading West is meeting the underwriting criteria for a bridge loan through the Colorado Clean
Energy Fund and administered by Impact Development Fund. The CCEF/IDF loan would bring in funding faser than the Department of Local Affairs’ IHOI grant can be reimbursed.
As part of the loan, CCEF/IDF requested the town be “agreeable to reimbursing grant proceeds after their are recevied” directly back to CCEF.
“As they're working to secure this bridge, which would unlock $1.65 million for the factory on a faster timeline than we're able to get those dollars from DOLA through our grant, the lender has requested this tri-party agreement to ensure that, should something fall apart, Town would pay them directly as opposed to having to go through Fading West,” Teipel explained. “This agreement was requested by that lender as an underwriting assurance so that they can execute their bridge loan documents.”
The trustees voted unanimously to approve the resolution approving the tri-party agreement. Town staff brought forward a potential pathway to recoup funds in the future. In working on the legal agreements regarding the financial aspects of the project, Fading West and the Town unearthed a potential federal income tax liability of approximately $800,000 for Fading West if they receive the grant funds directly as a grant.
“All of us have been putting their heads together and the idea has come forward, based on the best practice that's been seen elsewhere in the state, of actually deploying these grant funds as loans instead of as a gift,” Teipel explained.
The main benefit of this approach is that it minimizes the income tax liability for Fading West. Additionally, the town gets to deploy the state's money and can later receive that principal back at repayment, able to have that pot of money again to redeploy. DOLA, Teipel’s report explained is familiar with the structure.
Teipel said he expected to bring forward a loan agreement at a future meeting, which would likely cover a 30-year term with an interest rate of 1%.
Pocket wave flows on
In recreation news, the board approved a contract with Lowry Contracting for the Pocket Wave remodelling project, including the removal of the existing in-stream structure, building of thenew in-stream recreational structure and work with the Town to ensure this new in-stream feature is built according to specifications.
Though the bid originally didn’t meet the requirements, Recreation Special Projects Manager Earl Richmond explained that this contractor has worked on the River Park before.
“We were able to work out an agreement on what the cost would be,” he said. “That started the process of us not having to go back out to bid, because he was our preferred contractor.”
Richmond said they expect to be in the water by August 21 and finished with the remodel by the start of October. However, they may need an extension due to a Bureau of Reclamation project releasing water downstream in the fall. If the Army Corps of Engineers grant the extension, they’ll be able to work on the wave until the end of October.
Heidi Gerberich, a local surfer, spoke during public comment to thank the town trustees for their support of the Pocket Wave remodel.
“We love our River Park, and we are so excited to expand it and expand Buena Vista’s recreational opportunities,” she said. “The coolest thing that I see when I'm down at the Staircase Wave…is all types of people who are enjoying this wave, who are safe, who are wearing the appropriate protective gear, who are all in it together.
“River surfing brings in every type of person who is interested in being in or on the water,” she said. “People are excited to teach anyone who shows up, whic more often than not lately has been tourists. … Thank you for your support, thank you for caring about recreation in this town.”
New town admin appointed
The board also voted to appoint Brian Berger as the new town administrator beginning September 18, 2023. The September start date, Berger said, allows him to give 30 days notice to his current employer.
The board voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 59, appointing Berger to the position of Town Administrator and approving an employment agreement.
“I’m extremely excited to step into the role,” Berger said after being appointed. “I hope you guys are, too, and I’m excited about the future and where we can go.”
The board adjourned to an executive session at 8:53 p.m. to develop a strategy for negotiations and/or instruct negotiators regarding terms of the revegetation plan with Triview Metropolitan District. The board’s next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
