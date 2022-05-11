Here are things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting May 10:
1 The board appointed new trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga after deliberation between three applicants. Applicants who applied for the position are Robert H. Toves, Hylton-Higna and Brian Conway. Applicants answered questions posed by the board to better determine who was more eligible for the position and after a quick break, decided to appoint Hylton-Higna. Hylton-Higna will join the board May 24 due to him not meeting the requirement of living in Buena Vista for a full year.
“I loved being welcomed by the community and honored to serve this town I call home,” Hylton-Higna said.
2 Buena Vida Spirits had its liquor license approved. The boutique wine and liquor store will open at 595 South Main Street and offer both a refined wine tasting and purchasing environment for customers. Along with the store, the owners plan on building studio apartments above the shop to be used as long term rentals with an emphasis on catering to employees.
“This is the perfect place to put a new liquor store,” owner Mark Krasnow said.
There was some opposition against the store gaining a liquor license from representatives of Family and Youth Initiative who argued that the store was too close to public spaces where teens and youth recreate and that the store was too close to current liquor stores Little Daisy and Rally Liquor, which is against Colorado state policy.
These arguments were addressed and found baseless as the store is within the required distance from the other stores and that the shop employees will be trained in detection of illegal purchases. It was also stated as being ridiculous that a teen would by alcohol from a place that will be selling $80 bottles of wine.
The board approved the liquor license unanimously with Mark Jenkins motioning to approve and Gina Lucrezi seconding it.
3 The board approved the construction of six new pickl ball courts as well as the appropriation of $19,106 to pay for needed construction costs from the town in order to set up the courts. These costs include the relocation of a Sangre de Cristo Guywire, the cost to install and wire electricity, and the relocation of a trailhead.
The board agreed unanimously with Sue Cobb motioning to approve the construction with Devin Rowe seconding, and Devin Rowe motioned to approve the budget with Gina Lucrezi seconding.
