Here are the highlights from the Oct. 27 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 The board approved a 5-year, $5 per year lease agreement for the land at the corner of East Main and Highway 24 that currently holds the old Texaco gas station, paving the way for the building’s removal.
The lease agreement with the building’s owners, South Main, will be extended annually until a new building is constructed at the corner.
In exchange, the town will remove a requirement in the South Main development agreement that would have required it to build a roundabout at the intersection of South Main Street and Cedar Street, where a conventional T-intersection now exists.
2 The board agreed to hold the town’s remaining stock of COVID-19 relief funds from the CARES act until the Nov. 24 meeting, when the board would then decide whether to allocate the remaining funds to another round of business support grants.
The town received a total of $253,210 in relief funds through the federal CARES Act earlier this year, and has so far allocated $130,000 in nearly 30 grants to local small businesses, $44,950 to local nonprofits, $33,000 to families though the emergency response fund and $24,362 to the town’s COVID mitigation efforts.
The town has until the end of 2020 to spend the remaining $20,898.
3 The board voted 5-1 to pass an ordinance amending town code to allow the code enforcement officer to asses fines for certain code violations.
The ordinance makes 10code violations eligible for penalty assessments: committing of nuisance unlawful, snow or ice deposits, unlawful use of trash receptacle, duty of property owner to cut, dogs at large, camping on private property, camping on public property, parking on private property, parking on public property and short-term and/or long term storage of recreational/camping vehicles and utility trailers.
The board will next have to amend the fee schedule to set what each fine would amount to.
4 The board approved a liquor license for The Cellar on Railroad, a new tapas restaurant on Railroad Street connected to BV Square.
