Important points of interest of the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting June 13:
1 The 2021 audit report was presented to trustees for their approval. The audit was presented by independent auditor Hinkle & Company PC. The audit is required to be completed by June 30, when it must then be sent to the state auditor to be submitted.
Jim Hinkle of Hinkle and Co. presented the audit results, stating that after review by his team there were no significant problems found and that anything that did show up was easily remedied.
“It was a good clean audit, took a bit because it was our first year working with the town, but I believe it went well,” Hinkle said.
Departing town treasurer Michell Stokes suggested that the town keep Hinkle and Company on as town auditors for the next 5 years due to the wonderful job they performed for this audit.
The board approved the audit unanimously.
2 The board made adjustments to the 2022 annual budget. The budget was approved last December, but was asked by staff to be adjusted mid-year to be able to appropriate funds for approved expenditures throughout the rest of the year.
Items to be adjusted are increasing budget for surveying town properties, move budget for pickleball to the correct account and reallocate funds from trail construction, correct transfers from general fund, fund an additional request from Envision – Forest Health Council, update the budget for the police station, update grant revenue for various recreation projects, adjust details for phase 1 of the water plant expansion, adjust year-to-date sales tax revenue to actual and adjust Innovating Housing Opportunities Planning grant revenue and expenditures.
The board approved the adjustments unanimously.
3 The board approved a service agreement with Arkansas Valley Welding & Fabrication for the creation of the McPhelemy Park stage. The budget will be adjusted to $59,900 from $15,000, which will be funded by donations and contributions by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce and Buena Vista local Tom Rollings. The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce will be funding its portion of the cost through its Legacy Brick fundraiser where bricks used in the construction will have the personalized name of the donator.
$3,280 of the $59,000 will come from the 2021 budgeted funds in the capital improvement projects account. $30,000 has already been donated by Tom Rollings who will supply $30,000 extra in order to complete the projects funding if necessary. The remaining $26,620 and cost to install the Legacy Bricks is yet to be determined.
AV Welding and Fabrication will be in charge of the construction of the new stage but will charge $59,900 to perform the metal work, framing, excavation, concrete and metal roofing along with any contractor services and project administration.
The board approved the project and budgets unanimously.
“I go to a lot of concerts and believe that getting this stage is a slam dunk for the town and I see no reason why not to go for it,” Trustee Devin Rowe said.
4 The board made adjustments to the 2022 fee schedule. The fees adjusted include Building, Planning, Zoning, Liquor, courts, police and water rights payments. These changes were made to better show the cost of certain fees in the 2021 schedule.
The board approved the amendments with Devin Rowe motioning and Gina Lucrezi seconding the motion, the board agreed unanimously.
