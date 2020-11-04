While President Donald Trump has claimed victory in his bid for re-election – as he said he would do days before polls had even closed – the race for the 46th president of the United States is still up in the air, with his Democratic opponent Joe Biden leading in electoral college votes with six states still counting their ballots Wednesday morning.
In Colorado, voters picked Biden and Kamala Harris over Trump by a margin of 55.79% to 41.76%.
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen on the Libertarian ticket received 1.45% of the vote, the only third-party presidential candidates to get more than 1% in Colorado.
With a nearly 80% voter turnout, voters also selected John Hickenlooper to replace Republican incumbent Cory Gardner and join fellow Democrat Michael Bennett in Colorado’s delegation to the U.S. Senate.
Hickenlooper, the former governor, won the contest with 53.86% of the vote statewide, compared to Gardner’s 44.04%
Libertarian candidate Raymon Anthony Doane was the only third-party candidate for Senate to garner more than 1% of the vote statewide, receiving 1.57%.
In Chaffee County, 90.8% of the electorate turned out to vote, selecting the Biden/Harris Ticket over the incumbent 52.22% to 45.37%
Jorgensen and Cohen received 1.38% of the vote.
Down the ballot, unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State show that Chaffee County voters went consistently Democratic – albeit more narrowly in some cases than others.
Chaffee picked Hickenlooper 51.21% to Gardner’s 46.68%.
Although Republican incumbent Doug Lamborn won the whole 5th District, Chaffee County chose his Democratic opponent in the contest for the U.S. Rouse of Representatives, Jillian Freeland, with Freeland receiving 48.38% of the vote.
Similarly, while Republican Linda Stanley won the election for District Attorney of the 11th Judicial District, Chaffee County voters chose the Democratic incumbent, an appointee by Gov. Jared Polis, 51.51% to 48.49%.
And while Republican Ron Hanks won the contest for to represent House District 60 in the state general assembly, Chaffee County voters went with Salida Democrat Lori Boydston 50.19% to 49.81%
