Though it has only been a month since its completion, Buena Vista’s district wildlife manager Kevin Madler remains optimistic about the impact the wildlife fencing project will have on animal collisions in the area.
“I’m excited about the Trout Creek fence, and I think is going to have a good impact on reducing wildlife collisions,” he said. “Wildlife fencing is going to be a tool that Parks and Wildlife and CDOT are trying to implement throughout the state… So far this month, it’s already dramatically reduced deer collisions because that’s a hotspot for deer. Once they got that fence buttoned up, we haven’t had any that I’m aware of.”
A similar project north of Nathrop, completed in 2018, has reduced wildlife collisions. According to CDOT’s project page for the Nathrop fencing and underpass, motorists had killed approximately 70 deer at this location in the 2 years before the project and close to 250 in the preceding decade.
CDOT uses data from law enforcement crash reports that involve wildlife as well as carcasses cleared by their own maintenance crews. Mark Lawler, threatened and endangered species biologist for CDOT’s Region 5, says the difference at the Nathrop location is marked.
“It’s working great,” he said. “We have lots of activity through the structures that we’ve installed. We did camera monitoring right after construction and we confirmed that we are having multiple species moving through our structures, and we have lots of success. State Patrol, our maintenance crews and Colorado Parks and Wildlife all thought it was functioning well.”
Comparing CDOT maintenance’s carcass removal data for two equal amounts of time before construction (10/1/2015-12/31/2017) and after construction (10/1/2018-12/31/2020), Lawler said that before construction, 20 elk and deer carcasses were removed within the fencing limits. Following construction, it dropped to four.
Both projects utilize fencing along with underpasses that wildlife can use, keeping them out of the road as they cross.
“The fence guides the animals toward structures we have in place so that they can pass under the roadway,” Lawler explained. “The portion east of Johnson Village has a bridge and then three large box culverts, and the animals are using these naturally… In Nathrop, we constructed the underpass and then tied the fencing there, went up to the airport and then we went south and saw a good point where we can end that fence.”
As CDOT and CPW continue to utilize wildlife fencing throughout the state, they’re looking toward upcoming projects in the southern half of the state in 2023.
The locations come from a list of priority projects assembled by CDOT and CPW.
“We have the top 5% of projects that were identified, and those are the ones that we’re slowly tackling,” Lawler said. “That area, near Johnson village on U.S. 24, was one of our priorities, so it worked really great that we had existing structures we were able to use and tie together with the fence. Next, we will hit other parts of our region.”
Both Lawler and Madler stressed that while fencing makes a difference, animals can still find their way onto the road.
“The animals can get through the fence, and we try really hard to prevent that,” Lawler said. “The fence is really just going to guide all the animals to use these and keep them off our roadway to prevent those collisions…But there are spots. Gates get left open. A very determined elk or mule deer can certainly clear some of our deer guards.
“The best we can do is try to deter and really keep them out of the roadway, but they do occasionally get through some of our structures or get through some of our deer guards and fences. Overall, we try to build a really robust system that prevents them from getting on the roadway, but they can find ways.”
“It is not 100%, you know? Animals could get in there, so I want people to understand that,” Madler said. “Where those fences end, you always have to be concerned with animals crossing in those areas more frequently than in the past.”
The Nathrop fencing runs from U.S. 285 mileposts 145.5-147.5, and the Trout Creek fence runs from U.S. 24 mileposts 213.5-215.4 and 215.8-216.1 .
For more information about CDOT’s upcoming and current projects, visit www.codot.gov
