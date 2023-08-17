The Town of Buena Vista Public Works Department, as part of its responsibility to ensure public health and safety, is notifying the public that there will be a closure of West Main Street from South Sangre de Cristo Avenue to James Street. This travel impact will be in place for public utility extensions.
The Town of Buena Vista’s Public Works Department reports that this anticipated closure is expected to begin on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and removed by the end of Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Local and through traffic will be impacted, and a full detour will be in place until the work is completed.
Every effort will be made to minimize the congestion and confusion created by this project. A traffic control plan will be implemented using signage and barricades to identify the closure and work zone.
If you have any questions, please contact the Town of Buena Vista Public Works at 719-395-6898.
