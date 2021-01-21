The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association released the results of its 2020 waste audit at the end of December, which tracks the trash disposal and recycling habits of Chaffee County Residents.
Between 2018 and 2019, Chaffee County generated more waste, but recycled or composted less, the audit found.
The report was prepared by Erica Wohldmann-Gift and GARNA executive director Dominique Naccarato.
In 2018, the county generated 25,420 tons of waste, and in 2019 that figure increased to 26,237 tons. The amount of that waste that was recycled or composted decreased year-to-year from 2,058 to 1,912 tons.
That makes for an estimated landfill diversion rate 8.1% in 2018 and 7.3% in 2019, according to the report. The statewide average diversion rate in 2018 was 12%, and the national average rate is 35%.
On average, each resident of Chaffee County throws away 6.5 pounds of trash, the report said.
“Based on the data collected for this project, if Chaffee County composted all yard waste and dirt from construction, then the diversion rate would have increased to 12% in 2018 and 11% in 2019. If Chaffee also recycled concrete (and no other construction materials), then the diversion rate would have increased further to 17.8% in 2018 and 17% in 2019,” it said.
Compacted trash – the stuff that you put out on the curb to be picked up by garbage trucks – made up 49% of that volume. Household waste – trash that residents take to the landfill themselves – made up 7 percent of total waste.
“Since the present study did not assess the contents of compacted trash, it is unclear how much of the material in this category could be recycled or composted,” the GARNA study said. “However, data from the Waste Optimization Regional Study conducted by the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments in 2017 found that 79% of compacted trash (municipal solid waste) could have either been recycled or composted.”
As for the makeup of household waste, the audit found that “the contents are likely similar to what the UAACOG found in their 2017 samples of compacted trash—49% recyclable and 30% compostable. In fact, according to the (Environmental Protection Agency), and confirmed by the waste study conducted by UAACOG, food scraps and yard waste make up nearly 30% of what we throw away.”
Organic matter like this, as well as dirt and brush from construction and yard waste that could be composted, instead takes up the limited space of the landfill and releases methane as it decomposes.
The audit also found this unconventional measure of Chaffee County’s booming growth: Concrete and construction materials made up 34% of waste generated in the county.
Many of these materials are easily recyclable, such as drywall, and others can be repurposed, such as kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances in working condition, unbroken tiles and wood.
UAACOG’s 2017 audit also found that as much as 21% of municipal compacted trash contains hazardous waste. The UAACOG audit found banned and hazardous waste in every bag of trash it sampled, according to the GARNA audit.
“A few examples of common hazardous waste include antifreeze, car wax, furniture polish, cleaning solvents, paint, varnish, and some glues,” the report said. “Many lawn fertilizers and pesticides are also hazardous waste, as are household batteries, electronics, prescription medications and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, fluorescent light bulbs, and both nail polish and polish remover.
“These and other hazardous waste should never be put into Chaffee trash bins, because if they end up in the Chaffee Landfill, there’s a risk of them eating away liners and leaching in to waterways,” the report said.
The audit was funded with grants from the Chaffee County Community Foundation and support from Nestlé Waters North America and collected data from the Chaffee County Landfill, which receives waste from Chaffee County Waste, Shamrock Disposal Services and Waste Management, as well as recyclers Angel of Shavano, Chaffee County Waste and Elements Mountain Compost.
Data from each of these providers came from 2018, 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.