Nearly 200 racers flooded South Main on Saturday, Sept. 9, to celebrate their love of trail running. The 3rd annual Trail Sisters Half Marathon drew 230 sign-ups and 183 racers.
Runners came from all over Colorado and the United States, though many visited from the Front Range for the event.
“Our Trail Sisters network is pretty wide and far in the US, so it’s great that they all decided to come out here to BV,” said race organizer and Trail Sisters founder Gina Lucrezi. “To have them come out here and celebrate (BV) is really special to me.”
As a town trustee, Lucrezi appreciated the opportunity to share Buena Vista with the Trail Sisters community.
“I appreciate the ability to bring more in for the town,” she said. “We have one from Florida, a couple from New Mexico, some from California, Alabam. They come from all over the place. … It’s cool to share it with them.”
Lucrezi founded Trail Sisters seven years ago and started the half-marathon in 2021.
“The mission was to grow women’s participation and opportunity in trail running and hiking, and I thought the pinnacle of that would be creating a race where they could come out and participate,” she said. “It’s more opportunity for them. I thought, ‘Where else better to do it than my hometown of Buena Vista?’”
Since their first year, attendance has grown.
“Usually, at general races, you see 50 or 75 women,” Lucrezi said. “To have a full race with 230 sign-ups is kind of impressive. Women are less represented in the sport of trail running, and my job is to grow that and help everybody realize the outdoors is for everyone.”
Though a storm on the Front Range held up some runners last year, this year’s sunny skies meant a large turnout.
“My permit is for about 300, so my goal is to maximize that,” Lucrezi said. “I just want to encourage more people to come out and have fun.”
The race is also women-only, which Lucrezi said creates a unique atmosphere for the runners.
“There’s a lot more natural support and camaraderie,” she said. “When they finish, they say, ‘I’ve never been in a race like this. Everybody was so nice and supportive and helpful on the trail.’ Everybody’s cheering, we’re giving high fives. Sometimes, in a co-ed (race), you don’t have that (energy).”
The race also has a five-hour time limit, which Lucrezi said isn’t typical for a half-marathon distance.
“Our goal is to be the most friendly women’s event there is, at least in that distance, so we want everybody to be able to finish,” she said. “A big barrier for some is that they don’t know if they can finish, so they don’t want to sign up. … We give them a wide berth of time to be able to do the whole thing, even if they have to hike the whole thing. Having that spirit of camaraderie on the trail makes it more fun.”
Devon Yanko of Howard, CO, came in first, finishing on par with her previous time of 01:53:00. All who finished the half-marathon came in before the 5-hour mark.
Lucrezi will hold the race again next year on the second Saturday of September.
“I’m just happy to be able to support the Trail Sisters community and the community of BV,” she said. “It’s cool to see the two things I care about the most come together.”
