Trace Bundy, Buena Vista resident turned internationally-renowned guitarist, will be returning to town for a concert on the Lawn in South Main next month.
Bundy was named “Most Promising New Talent” of 2008 by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, as well as winning third place in the magazine’s “Best Fingerstyle Guitarist” category the same year.
Over his many years of touring, Trace has shared the stage with Brandi Carlile, Olivia Newton-John, Neko Case, Judy Collins, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Phil Keaggy, David Wilcox, Nathaniel Rateliff, David Knopfler (Dire Straits), Bill Nershi (String Cheese), Laurence Juber (Paul McCartney & Wings), Chris Hillman (the Byrds) and Stanley Jordan, among others.
He first came to BV when he was in fourth grade, moving with his family from Minnesota. Now a full-time internationally-touring musician, he got his start performing in a Buena Vista coffee shop.
“Coming from a place like Minnesota, immediately, I just fell in love with the mountains, hiking, rock climbing and all the outdoorsy stuff,” he said. “(Buena Vista) is where I got my first guitar, and that’s where I had my first concert, in Bongo Billy’s Coffee Shop. It was a great town to grow up in.”
Bundy is also the son of local legend Al Bundy, a found-object luthier who inspired the Lariat’s “Real Al Bundy” nights.
“He’s always been a bit of an inventor,” Bundy said of his dad. “I would give him used guitar strings and used guitar parts, and he would just start making the most unique instruments out of junk, stuff that you would find outside or antiques. He’s made all these really wild stringed instruments. He’s got one that’s like a bedpan and one is an old sewing box from the 1930s.”
For his part, Trace Bundy got his first guitar for $10, split with his brother, from a yard sale.
“That same day, we bought a guitar magazine that was how to play five heavy metal songs. We brought that home and the first song in the list was ‘One,’ by Metallica,” Bundy said, and so they slowly learned how to play.
He then moved on to electric guitar for a while before returning to acoustic.
“I realized I was pretty good at playing using all five of my fingers instead of using a pick and doing a lot of fingerpicking,” he said. “I was learning all these old folk, oldies stuff by like Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, Cat Stevens and the Beatles and I really got good with using these different techniques and really loved it.
“One day I was sitting in my bed just messing around with the guitar, and I started playing this guitar riff with one hand. I remember thinking, ‘I’m not even using my other hand, what can I do with this other hand?’ I started to kind of play a simple bass line with the other hand and play some percussion, and I ended up writing a simple song using that technique. I had a little concert coming up, so I tried it out, and the whole place stood up and gave me a standing ovation after that song. I thought, ‘Maybe it’s good to think outside the box like this.’”
He also felt he had a bad singing voice, which soon became a blessing in disguise.
“I ended up putting all of my energy into trying to be creative on the guitar,” he said. “If I was a good singer, maybe I would just be a decent singer and a decent guitar player. But the fact that I was forced to put all my energy into the guitar-playing side of it really, really helped out.”
In the early 2000s, he began posting videos to his website, where he was able to see where views were coming in from.
“I was realizing that I was developing a lot of fans in different parts of the U.S., but a lot of hits were coming in from Asia and from Europe,” Bundy said. “Shortly after that, I started getting requests and emails from people in different parts of the country and then overseas, asking if I would ever want to come and play a concert I think that was when it started to really hit, that this could be more than just a hobby.”
He became a full-time musician 18 years ago.
“I always had this mentality that, even as good as things were going, I always thought this really will probably never be more than just a hobby, because it’s quite difficult to make a career out of anything in the arts,” he said. “I went got my undergrad and a master’s degree in Civil Engineering. I started teaching some Civil Engineering at the University of Colorado as a part-time professor. I thought, ‘I’m going to pursue this passion with excellence and do it as best as I can. And if those doors are opening, I’ll walk through them.’ … I was always in disbelief that it would ever turn into a real career.”
As he continued to teach, flying out to do shows on the weekends and returning in time for class, he began to do the math and examine the offers he was seeing. He realized he could pursue music and “probably even come out better than just the teaching job.” So he made the switch.
Bundy tries to make it to BV a few times a year.
Though he’s performed in 28 countries and throughout the United States, he’s excited to get back to Buena Vista for a show on the Lawn after a few years away due to the pandemic.
“I come about twice a year, so not as much as I want to. With the business of touring and having a family, I don’t get to come as much as they want to. But yeah, probably two or three times a year,” he said. “Typically, we try to play once a year in town. I think I think we missed a few years with COVID and different stuff like that.”
He typically tries to play somewhere once a year, which gives him time to pick up new places and stay less busy. Then, he said, when he does play, “it’s built up as a bigger thing” than if he were to play every few weeks.
“I’m really, really excited about (playing in Buena Vista). It’s been a little while since I’ve played back, and I love what they’ve done in the South Main area,” he said. “I’ve been there and visited that I had never played a concert, so when I got that offer to come and play, it just sounded super fun.”
The concert, which will take place on the Lawn, will be a seated show, which Bundy prefers. He also enjoys the opportunity to have interaction and crowd participation and is “thrilled” about the show.
“People who may not even be a fan of guitar playing will walk away and feel like it was a really fun show, that it was a great night, they’re really glad they went,” he said. “That’s what I hear a lot at my shows, and that’s what I leaned into over the years, creating something that’s more of an experience than just listening to music.”
As he gets ready for his show in BV, he’s had the chance to reflect on his path and his career as a musician.
“I’ve been reflecting on how cool it is to grow up in this little town with a passion for guitar, but never really thinking you have the resources to or privilege of being able to pursue something like a career in music, and all of a sudden, the world just kind of opens up and expands,” he said. “I’ve played in more than 20 countries now. I’ve played all over Asia and Europe and a little bit in Africa and Central America. When I look back on that, I just feel this just gratefulness and this awe, to be this little nerdy kid from a tiny town with one stoplight and 2000 people to then have my guitar playing take me all around the world. It’s crazy.”
Bundy, along with his childhood friends Jonah Werner and Tim Thornton, put on their coffee shop shows together, and all three ended up as full-time musicians. His story, he said, proves that anything is possible.
“Pursue your passions with excellence. It may not turn into a big career, and it may not turn into something crazy,” he said. “But if you pursue it and do it as best as you can and really think outside the box, slowly those little doors are opening and you can naturally walk through those doors and see what happens.”
“The biggest thing I hear when people actually see my show and they’d never seen me before, they’ll say they didn’t know what to expect or thought they might be a little bored hearing someone just play guitar, which I get,” he said. “But I’m always aware, and I never want to bore people. My show is really interactive, with a lot of storytelling, humor, more serious moments and in general crowd participation.
For tickets and more information about Bundy’s Aug. 4 show on the Lawn, visit southmainco.com/upcoming-events/tracebundyonthelawn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.