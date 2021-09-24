The Buena Vista board of trustees will meet again on Tue., Sept. 28. Here’s what’s on tap:
They’ll begin with a work session to preview the 2022 town budget.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett described the preview as a broad, big-picture look at operating and capital plans.
“It’s all of our normal operations, staffing changes, all of that. And then staff will put forward a list of priority capital projects,” said Puckett. “Each department will present an overview of what’s going on for them.”
Puckett said this will help prepare the board to go more in-depth into the numbers at an Oct. 12 meeting when a draft budget will be reviewed.
The first business item is a public hearing regarding a draft ordinance on short term rentals.
The latest revisions which resulted from recent public hearings and board discussions will be presented and the board will consider its next move.
Grant opportunities for 2022 will also be examined.
“We’re looking at a couple grants through Colorado Parks & Wildlife and another program relating to land conservation,” said Puckett.
The goal, he said, is to put forth grant proposals by their October due dates for pickleball court development, Whipple Trail and Bridge construction and other trail maintenance. These would be 2022 budget items.
Some letters of support will also be reviewed, Puckett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.