Buena Vista’s board of trustees kicked off their Comprehensive Plan development with a work session and public meeting Nov. 30, sharing their visions for town and hearing input and feedback from the community.
The evening, led primarily by planning director Joseph Teipel, included brief activities encouraging attendees to think deeply about their vision for BV’s future and the comp plan process.
In their work session, the trustees were given time to draw out their vision for Buena Vista’s future on large poster pages before sharing their ideas aloud.
“As a relatively new trustee, it was great to get a sense of my colleagues’ individual visions for town, and I appreciated the dedication and creativity that was evident in how each of them presented their vision,” said Trustee Sue Cobb. “We seem to share many priorities, concerns and hopes, including an overall interest in protecting, preserving, enhancing – and in some cases restoring – what makes our town special as we continue to manage our growth.”
During the public meeting, Teipel asked attendees to start by writing down a national headline about Buena Vista from the year 2035 before sharing them with the whole group. Themes among the more positive headlines were ongoing tourism and economic opportunities, Buena Vista as a model for sustainable growth and energy self-sufficiency. Some of the negative headlines included concerns about failures in water planning and building moratoriums to reduce growth.
“We decided we needed to have an article show up in the Denver Post every Sunday for a year to cover all of the things that we suggested,” joked one attendee while presenting for her table.
Next, Teipel invited attendees to make sticky note lists in three categories for the comp plan: Green sticky notes would cover what items they want covered in the comp plan, blue would cover ideas for engaging with the community during the planning process and pink would cover what groups or individuals they feel town should work with while creating the comp plan. After participants wrote silently, they compared their lists in small groups to remove repeated ideas and consolidate their notes before organizing their sticky notes in large columns.
Shared ideas in the “what” category included community self-sufficiency, housing diversity, walkability and water management. In the “community engagement” category, attendees encouraged town staff to set up discussions at community gathering spaces like the Lariat, offering educational components and thorough press coverage. Lastly, major players in the “who” category included the school district and child care providers, contractors and developers and service industry leaders and workers.
Attendees were very vocal about what they felt was important, and Cobb said she appreciated the community’s suggestions and points of focus.
“I came away with an appreciation that our community, town staff and board of trustees are very clear-eyed about the challenges BV faces and equally mindful of our opportunities,” said Trustee Cobb. “I also observed a shared sense of optimism that, if we all get involved and give our best efforts to this process, we can guide BV together into a bright, sustainable future.”
Cobb also extended kudos to the staff for setting up the process for defining the Comp Plan scope.
“Overall, I was impressed that so many people came out during the holiday season to enthusiastically help their town define the scope of the upcoming Comp Plan process,” she said. “I’m looking forward to having even more people from town and surrounding areas involved in the process, so that we end up with a roadmap that reflects input from all segments of our community.”
Teipel and the trustees are hopeful that the community will continue to engage as the process moves forward, whether at meetings or through online surveys sent out by the town.
“It’s very important and incredibly easy to participate in the Comp Plan process, and we need your input,” Cobb said. “There will be multiple opportunities in the coming months to share what’s important to you and be heard, both online at https://my-BV.com and in person at community meetings. Great futures don’t just happen; they require planning, vision and community involvement. This is a terrific opportunity to help guide BV into a future we can all be proud of. Don’t miss out.”
