As part of its responsibility to ensure public health and safety, the Town of Buena Vista Public Works Department is notifying the public that there will be milling and paving operations on Gold Street, Pinon Street and Farwell Street. This travel impact will be in place to pave sections of all three streets.
The Town of Buena Vista Street Department, responsible for overseeing the 2023 paving projects, reports that work is expected to start on Pinon Street on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 13. No paving operations will commence on the weekend.
Local traffic will be impacted, and full and rolling street closures will be needed to complete the work. Every effort will be made to minimize the congestion and confusion created by this project.
If you have any questions or need more information, contact Public Works at 719-395-6898.
