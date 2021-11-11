The town of Buena Vista has established a new website to increase community engagement. My-BV.com launched Nov. 1 with five project pages as well as a forum for community members to connect and offer ideas for future project pages.
“Having our community members more actively engaged and providing input into town’s decision-making is vital to our collective wellbeing and direction,” said planning director Joseph Teipel.
In a press release introducing the new platform, Teipel said the site is intended to expand opportunities for engagement beyond the public meetings of town departments and boards in town hall or the community center.
Of the five projects on the site, Carbonate Street development, the historic rodeo grounds and Chicago Ranch master planning are featured. Other projects include the new police station, water plans and a planning department communications page.
Each project page has some combination of a survey, suggestion box, Q&A and/or discussion forum. The platform offers yet more tools, including interactive maps and polls.
The gathering place is a meta-project, where users can provide feedback on the my-BV.com website itself or simply make connections with other community members and share stories.
“While Facebook can be a useful tool for broadcasting announcements, I think everyone can appreciate it isn’t the best platform for garnering productive conversation that can be the basis for town decision-making,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “That’s why we’re so excited about my-BV.com.”
“We invite you to visit my-BV.com today – then come back often to engage and help guide the direction your community is moving,” Teipel said.
