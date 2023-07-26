The town of Buena Vista announced a set of voluntary water restrictions July 21.
As drought becomes the new normal for western states, the Town hopes to encourage efficient water use.
The new restrictions as that residents abide by the following outside watering schedule:
- Odd number addresses: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
- Even number addresses: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
- Please do not water on Monday
The town also asks that residents limit watering to between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
During this period, it is generally cooler, less windy and the humidity is higher, so evaporation losses are less. Water pressure may also be higher at this time, providing a more even spray distribution pattern.
Irrigating between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. also overlaps with the turf’s natural dew period. Most turf diseases occur when grass blades are wet for longer than 14 consecutive hours.
The town also offered additional tips to make the most of water as the area enters irrigation season:
- Aerate your lawn to reduce soil compaction and allow for water to move into the root zone.
- Adjust your sprinklers for max efficiency.
- Check systems for leaks.
- Add mulch around plants and trees.
- Install soil moisture and water sensors.
- Water at night when evaporation levels are low.
- Turn sprinklers off when raining or during high wind conditions.
Contact Public Works at 719-395-6898 if you have any questions or need help.
