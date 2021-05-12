Aside from the board’s approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the Chaffee Fire Protection District, here’s what you missed from the May 10 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 The board approved staffing changes at town hall.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett proposed hiring a director of the planning department, a civil engineer at the Public Works Department, to make the recreation program assistant position full-time and hire a part time recreation administrative assistant.
Puckett calculated the budget changes from this request as an increase to the public works department budget of $12,000, an increase to the recreation department budget of $23,000 and an increase to the planning department budget of $57,500.
However, anticipating that the town would divest from operating the Buena Vista Fire Department as part of the approved IGA with Chaffee Fire, Puckett calculated a decrease in the fire department budget of $96,164, leading to an overall decrease to general fund expenses of $3,664.
Part of the divestment from BVFD would have part-time department employee Shawna Martinez move to a full-time position with the finance department.
2 Mayor Duff Lacy drew one folded note card from a bowl to determine the winner of a lottery for the second of two licenses to sell retail marijuana in BV. The winner: Sean Davis of PCG One, LLC.
According to an ordinance regulating marijuana businesses in BV that voters approved in November, two establishments – either medical marijuana, retail or both types in one dual-purpose establishment – are allowed to operate in town limits. One of those spots is already taken by Ascend Cannabis, presently a medical establishment.
In being selected from the drawing, PCG One gets to move forward among the 20 applicants who completed phase 1 of the application to finish the application for the license.
“Sean Davis will now be on the phase 2 application process,” said town clerk Paula Barnett. “There’s a timeline of what he’s going to have to meet, and that’s in the ordinance. If it’s determined that he cannot meet those timelines, then we will start this portion over again. These 19 names are still in the bowl, so if Sean can’t meet these requirements, then we’ll do the lottery again.”
3 The board heard from a pair of graduate students from the Colorado University Denver College of Architecture and Planning about a possible redesign of the block at the corner of East and South Main that would turn the block housing the community center and Buena Vista Police Department into a town campus.
The design by Sarah Crump and Kortney Harris was done as part of a Capstone project for their Master’s degrees in urban and regional planning.
“We were thinking, we have this parcel of land between Cedar Street and East Main, South Main, that whole block that we hobbled together over a number of years, and we always talk about ‘Well, what if we did this? What if we did that? What if we did this other thing and where are we going to put these other thing?” said town special projects director Joel Benson. “We never have any good firm idea of what it could be. So we decided to take this opportunity to create a ‘What could it be?’ scenario.”
The design focused on the general layout of buildings on the block, not the specific interior design of buildings.
“We composed this by looking at the buildings, the general site layout, general exterior architecture design, some previous design ideas that other people have come up with this plan based on the expressed needs of leaders in your town,” Crump said. “It’s really meant to examine the potential of the property on East Main Street to be a future town campus that would better serve civic, social and recreational needs of Buena Vista.”
