Town administration sworn into office

Lisa Parnell-Rowe is sworn into the office of town administrator for the town of Buena Vista.

Here are the top items of the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Sept. 13:

1 The board approved the purchase of 705 and 713 East Main Street lots, buying the existing police station building from Heart of the Rockies Medical Center.

