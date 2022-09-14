Here are the top items of the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Sept. 13:
1 The board approved the purchase of 705 and 713 East Main Street lots, buying the existing police station building from Heart of the Rockies Medical Center.
To purchase the building, the town also had to amend its budget. Currently the budget includes $289,942 for police department building lease and loan payments. However, this will only result in partial year payments. The budget will need to be amended to $421,740 to purchase the police station.
2 Lisa Parnell-Rowe officially took the oath to enter office of town administrator. Parnel-Rowe assumed the duties of town administrator for the rest of meeting.
Also sworn into duty was police officer Michelle Flores. Flores received a speech from BVPD chief Dean Morgan and was presented with her badge before being sworn into duty.
3 The board approved the adoption of Resolution No. 64, which affirmed who was authorized to sign on town bank accounts, credit card accounts and investment accounts.
This adoption will place Parnell-Rowe as an official signer for all town finances and will remove Phillip Puckett from having signer privileges. The board agreed unanimously.
4 The board listened to a final presentation of the Housing Affordability Code Audit presented by Cappelli Consulting.
The audit report was presented during a work session the board held before its meeting. The board made no decisions on the audit and did not add it to the list of items to be discussed during the following meeting.
This presentation was the exact same one brought before the Plannning and Zoning Commission Aug. 17 during its meeting.
