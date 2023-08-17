Gold Rush Days brought a celebration of Buena Vista’s western and mining heritage to East Main Street over the weekend, featuring live music, dozens of vendors and the 75th annual Buena Vista Pack Burro Race.
“We've managed to host two really top notch events, the burro race and the Gold Rush Festival, on top of each other,” said event organizer Mallory Brooks. “I went into it positive but also cautiously optimistic, knowing that there could be drama and there hasn't been. We've all worked well together. We're thrilled because the burro race brought more people to our vendors, and the burro racers that we've talked to are thrilled because they've said it's the most energetic Finish Line they've ever had. It's really fun to just be able to be there for each other without draining either one's energy.”
Though Saturday’s festivities were dampened by morning rains, the attitude still stayed positive. Bands performed through the weather, and the Chamber of Commerce provided pop-up tent covers for spectators.
“I was surprised at how many people were here, though it was still far less than if it were sunny,” Brooks said. “For as frustrating as that is, (the vendors) were really positive and said, ‘Hey, this is Mother Nature. We know the risks of having these outdoor festivals.’”
The location shift was also positive for the festival. Brooks appreciated bringing the festival closer to the Heritage Museum and the added space for the dunk tank and games.
“The new location is awesome because we were able to be here with the burros,” she said. “I think being over here gives a different feel than McPhelemy.”
She plans to put together feedback after the festival
“We host this for the community,” she said. “It's a lot of work but it's a it's a big labor of love. We are really good at taking feedback because it's not about us. It's about the community. We're going to be reaching out if people have feedback, positive or constructive.”
One of her favorite moments from the weekend was watching the dunk tank.
“I work with these kids,” she said. “I love seeing the kids get excited about dunking their coaches. Coach (Greg) Perrin was up on the dunk tank and was personally funding his kids to dunk him. … It's just keeping money in the community and supporting each other.”
She also loved seeing Mountain Mantra kick off the performances on Saturday.
“They’re as local as it gets,” she said. “They’re also part of Little Engine Eatery, so it’s cool to see how immersed they were in the event.”
Brooks expressed her gratitude for those who came out, volunteered and helped make Gold Rush Days successful.
“We have such a good community,” Brooks said. “We're all willing to work together and and be collaborative and create these really cool events.”
