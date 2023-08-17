Nine full heats of toilet seat racers came to E Main on Saturday for a chance at porcelain victory. Racers skated along on tri-wheeled toilet seats, propelling themselves with plungers.
Addison, a first-time toilet seat racer, had a runaway victory in her heat.
“I just tried to lean forward and like use the edges of it,” she said. She came from Texas to take first.
Victory was sweet for all the 1st place racers. Plungers were held aloft, high fives distributed and gold, silver and bronze plungers awarded.
Alan Seeling, toilet seat race director, oversaw each heat. This was his fourth year presiding over the races. Though the rain may have deterred some potential competitors, he said it was great to see those who turned out.
“Everyone’s enjoying it, and that’s what counts,” he said. “Be small and flexible, or strong and long.”
But regardless of size, he said the racers put on a good effort. Racers of all ages gave it their all when they took to the chalk-lined track.
“The competition (makes it fun),” he said. “We like to do it with age groups.”
