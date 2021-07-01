Realtors are in agreement: BV’s residential real estate market in 2021 is great for sellers, with unprecedented price increases in the past year.
Growth trends in home prices can be traced back as far as 2014. The only difference swinging out of the pandemic is that the steady growth of home and lot prices has gone into a steep climb, with no clear end in sight.
“I’ve been in the real estate business in Buena Vista and Chaffee County for 30 years, and I haven’t seen anything like these past 12 months. Very dynamic,” said Dan Cooper of Century 21 Summit Realty.
Realtors agreed widely that inventory is not meeting demand, driving prices skyward. In 2015, houses in town were still selling for $200,000. By 2020 the median price had risen to $450,000. The figure now stands over half a million dollars.
Price spikes are being driven by low inventory, an influx of telecommuters and low interest rates, said Bill Lockett of Collegiate Peaks Realty.
Would a hike in interest rates have any impact on recent trends? He predicted not. “They’re at 3% now. Even if they go up to, what, 3.5%? That’s still a great rate.”
Cooper also said these trends are likely to continue.
“I don’t see an end in sight. It can’t continue at the pace that it has, but given the macro factors, if you will, of people wanting to move out of the Front Range and into the smaller mountain communities for quality of life, I think that’s going to continue to provide a foundation for prices that are attractive to sellers.”
On telecommuters, Cooper echoed what Lockett had observed in July 2020. “People are finding they can work from home. It started that they had to. Now they want to,” said Cooper.
As far as the business/commercial market in BV, realtors agree that price growth has not been as staggering. The lingering pandemic and labor force shortages make commercial investment more risky, and are keeping demand more subdued.
“Business is not as hot as residential, but we’ve seen an uptick in the past 6 months of more interest in businesses,” said Lockett.
Catherine Fisher, owner of Full Circle Realty, agreed. “I don’t think commercial pricing has come up to where residential is.”
Has there ever been a better time to sell a home in BV?
“No. This is the time. The market’s crazy—our issue is inventory. We don’t have a lot of inventory. We need houses. But yeah, this is a great time in real estate for a seller,” said Fisher.
Lockett pointed out that the seller’s market syndrome isn’t unique to BV, making it difficult for some who may want to cash in.
“If you don’t have to find a replacement property, it is a great time to sell. That’s what we’re seeing a lot of people struggle with,” he said.
“It could be (a great time to sell) if you are leaving a market like BV or Salida, or Colorado Springs or Denver and going somewhere that hasn’t caught fire. But it’s pretty much throughout the state of Colorado,” said Cooper.
Cooper had more encouraging words for those who aren’t in a position to sell.
“One other aspect of this — it does provide homeowners an incentive to keep their home up-to-date. It’s OK to spend some capital to renovate, update, etc., because chances are very good that you’ll get your money out of it.”
