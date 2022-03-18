With low housing inventory, more buyers are considering purchasing vacant land as an option, then building to suit. As with anything in life, there are pluses and minuses involved and important decisions to be made along the way.
One benefit of buying raw land is that you can design and build exactly what you want, within budgetary constraints. Purchasing an existing home always involves compromise – never is any existing home perfect in every way for the new owner.
Starting from scratch enables you to build exactly what you are looking for in terms of size, finish and functionality. Once built, a new home can generally be relied on to not need significant expense or upkeep and maintenance for the next five to 10 years.
Advances in building materials and techniques mean today’s new-built homes tend to be more energy-efficient and durable than yesterday’s homes. Additionally, depending on the construction knowledge and skills of the owners, there is opportunity for sweat equity gains if the owners can function as their own general contractor or undertake some of the construction work themselves.
On the other side of the ledger, there are factors that can make building a new home more of a risk. An obvious one, exacerbated in today’s marketplace, is that costs of materials and labor can rise. Buying an existing home offers the purchaser a final dollar amount to commit to, whereas rising construction costs can result in needing to downgrade finishes, spend more money or wait to build the garage until later.
While connecting to public utilities is a fixed cost known in advance, outside of town or city limits the cost of drilling for water in particular is something of a moving target. Well drillers are very knowledgeable about local aquifers and have a sound feel for likely depth and production based on existing wells in the area, but there are no guarantees.
Lastly, there is the legendary strain that some say building a home places on relationships. Much like travel, as they say, if you can survive building a home together, you can survive pretty much anything.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
