This Buena Vista Heritage photo is of the Cottonwood Hot Springs in 1890. This resort was located near where the present Cottonwood Hot Springs is now. It was started by Dr. Julia Adams and her husband J. D. Adams. They bought the 160-acre property from A. A. Waite in 1879. The building was built on a rock foundation, frame construction and was one and one half stories.
It had Gothic dormer windows and a large covered porch on the front. The inside walls were lathed, plastered and painted white. There were a library and private rooms for medical attention.
The large bathing rooms had the natural hot water. The laundry building was seperate from the hotel and all was kept spotlessly clean.
An old advertisement offered a stage coach trip from the three Railroad Depots in Buena Vista to the hotel. It was $3 a day for a room and fifty cents for a bath.
Further advertisements said, “The medicinal properties of the property are extraordinary, if used for the treatment of catarrh, rheumatism, dyspepsia and with the aid of these life giving waters almost certain restoration to health was assured.”
The springs were analyzed and an adveritsement reported they had carbonate of lithium, lime, soda, magnesia and sodium, sulfate of soda, bromide of sodium and chloride and silica. “Dr. Julia Adams, with her thorough education, rare ability and long experience, is most capable of caring for the invalids at her Sanitarium.”
Later, Dr. Adams sold her 1/2 interest in the sanitarium to George K. Hartenstein.
The complex burned down around 1900.
