The new, motorized singletrack trail in the Four Mile Travel Management Area, DudBobs, is open, but it took a team effort during the last several years to complete.
Bob Daniel and Dudley Fecht of the Central Colorado Mountain Riders spearheaded the effort, and were rewarded with the new trail being named after them.
The Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service and others also played important roles in making the trail.
DudBobs is an intermediate, 6-mile trail that connects with the Triad Ridge trails near Chinaman’s Gulch. It is located on BLM property.
At a ceremony and ribbon cutting celebrating the trail opening on Saturday, Linda Skinner, BLM outdoor recreation planner, reminisced on the last five or six years of grinding through paperwork and getting support for the project, as well as hiking the area with Daniels and Fecht to lay it all out.
“It’s been really fun to get this project going and done,” Skinner said. “It’s been a real team effort – that’s the bottom line.
The trail was funded, meanwhile, with roughly $88,000 in grant money that came from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and its off-highway-vehicle permits.
“They basically paid for this,” Daniels said at the ribbon cutting.
The OHV sticker program was started at the request of user groups to generate funding that could go towards maintaining trails and new construction, Chad Hixon of CCMR said.
One stipulation was that the money be used on a motorized trail. The new trail is the first motorized singletrack trail that has been built in the area since Triad Ridge South in 2012, Daniels said.
Other users, however, are also welcome on DudBobs.
In addition to dirt bikes, the trail is open to hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.
Daniels also credited Dani Cook and the U.S. Forest Service for helping construct the trail, especially for the work its chain saw crew did.
Trailcat, meanwhile is the company that was paid to construct the new trail and Daniels thanked them and said they did a good job.
Daniels also thanked representatives from Friends of Four Mile, Stay the Trail and all of the CCMR volunteers for help.
CCMR was notified that it had received the grant in June, 2019, and received the funds in April 2020 when it signed a contract.
Work began shortly after and the trail first opened in July. After all of the signs had been installed and the clean up had been completed, CCMR and the other agencies got together to celebrate the trail’s completion on Saturday.
