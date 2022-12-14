The Buena Vista board of education met for their last meeting of the year on Monday, December 12. Here are the top things to know:
1 The meeting started with Ken McMurry and Bonnie Grover, who presented grants from the Buena Vista Community Education Assistance Fund to five teachers from the school district.
Jennifer Borton of Avery-Parsons Elementary School recieved a grant for Learning Ally, an audiobook reading program, and Nancy Jirka of Buena Vista High School was awarded a grant for AP Biology, which will go toward buying supplies for the classroom. Kim Naegele of BVHS was given a grant for physics equipment and technology to support their curriculum. Naegele was also awarded a grant for supplies to host her students’ yearly Chemistry Night, which they put on for the elementary schoolers.
Kip Drawbridge, PE teacher at BVHS was given a grant for a workout bike to support students who are injured and can’t participate in class. Lastly, Steve Kuennen was awarded a grant to support the high school’s new STEM Club.
2 As the board reviewed the evening’s monitoring reports, suggestions were made for three policies, B/SR-5, GP-6 and GP-7. For B/SR-5, Hachmann proposed removing the evaluation table that assesses the superintendent’s relationship with the board, community relations, etc. The evaluation already covers the board’s ENDS goals, district priorities and the superintendent’s EL policies.
“The policy doesn’t say to evaluate on those, and they’re really subjective,” Hachmann said. “We don’t really have data to use to evaluate those. We have hard data on everything else, but this, not so much.”
The changes would also remove the written evaluation from the interim and final evaluation. Board member Olivia Bartlett asked whether the superintendent would find a written evaluation helpful if there were improvements to be made.
Superintendent Lisa Yates said that it would be helpful to have suggestions for improvement in the interim evaluation, but that it wouldn’t need to be written every time. Bartlett suggested that the written evaluation would be used as needed. Hachmann will send a draft to board members to look over ahead of their next meeting.
In GP-6, the board discussed removing Item 4, “Board committees are expected to avoid over-identification with organizational parts rather than the whole.
Therefore, a board committee which has helped the board create policy will not be used to monitor organizational performance on that same subject,” as it may not be relevant to the board.
For GP-7, which handles Committee Structure, it was suggested the District Exit Interview Committee no longer be included as a board committee. Hachmann and Crites discussed that they generally receive data on why people are leaving and that including board members would mean the information of the meeting would become public, which may be against the desires of that staff member. No board members currently serve on the committee.
Changes to GP-6 and 7 will be sent to board members ahead of the next meeting.
3 Approved in the consent agenda, Liz Barnaby was officially hired as the BVHS principal after serving in the interim after Jon Ail’s departure.
“Surveys distributed to staff in preparation for the search process indicated strong and universal support for Liz,” wrote Yates in her recommendation letter. “Student comments to teachers over the last weeks reflected an expectation Mrs. Barnaby continue in the position without question… In my appointment of Liz as the interim principal, I believed Liz had the skills and qualities to lead the school for both the short and long term based on her work with the district over the last 2 years.”
School board members Olivia Bartlett and Tracy Storms moved to approve the consent agenda, which carried unanimously
4 The board then discussed the Mill Resolution, which details the total Buena Vista school district mill levy for property tax year 2022.
“The program mil will continue to increase by 1 mil per year until the district reaches the voter approved mil per the mil correction as documented in HB20-1418 of 23.149 mils,” wrote school district finance director Janice Martin. “The total mil to be collected, including override mils, abatements and bond financing is 35.951.”
The mill total translates to a dollar value of $10,259,523 and is based on a net assessed value of $285,376,860 for the town. There will be a reassessment next year. Storms and Crites moved to approve and the motion carried unanimously.
Bartlett originally abstained, and Hachmann advised her that she could not abstain unless she had a conflict of interest.
5 The board also voted on revisions to EL-5, which covers Budgeting/Financial Planning and Financial Administration. The revision adds that “the board will provide through resolution, reviewed annually, parameters for the superintendent to use in 3-year financial planning.”
Storms and Crites moved to approve the revision, which carried unanimously.
The Budget Parameter Resolution regarding Multi-Year Budget Planning also passed unanimously. The resolution included not limiting benefits, salaries and the upcoming BEST grant for the new preschool.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m, Jan. 9, 2023. Meetings are held at the District Administration Building, located at 113 N. Court St. in Buena Vista.
