Superintendent Lisa Yates announced an upcoming visit from keynote speaker and former high school and college football player Dominic Miller and provided the latest information on school reopening plans in the latest Monday Minute meeting on Aug. 16.
While targeted to students in grades 6-12 and their families, the speech will be appropriate for all ages, said Yates.
Miller has spoken at more than 700 schools in the last three years. He was the first person in his family to graduate with a college degree, overcoming tall odds.
His motivational speech will take place from 5–6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Performance Commons. Attendees are to enter through the Athletic Commons Entrance.
Yates clarified an error previously published in Monday Minutes, which said that school would start on Aug. 23. The beginning date for students is Aug. 26.
Staff are starting on Aug. 23 and teachers are already attending trainings and seminars.
Yates said over 75% attended a work session and were returning the following day for all-day training relating to trauma and stress response.
“We are continuing forward as we have communicated over the last month,” she said.
With regard to COVID-19 mitigation strategies, Yates said that the school would be implementing targeted masking as well as other equipment and techniques developed last school year.
“What we know is that long, extended periods of masking were difficult,” she said. “We did it for an entire year. Should the local data show that that’s the best course of action, we will move forward with that.”
She reviewed other safety measures including ventilation and air sanitization, additional custodial staff and regular sterilization of high-touch areas along with outdoor instruction.
She also said families would be notified if their children are exposed to the virus at school and that testing would be used when high-risk exposures are known to have taken place.
Finally, she said that 4% or more of a school population contracting the same virus or illness would trigger a response team meeting and likely lead to a school closure. She said this policy would likely remain in effect post-pandemic.
