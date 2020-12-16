Charges were filed by deputy district attorney Brian Andris Wednesday in 11th Judicial District Court against Isaiah Garcia, 21, of Moffat and Taylor Mossman, 21 of Homer related to a burglary and subsequent armed stand off with law enforcement Nov. 17 in Poncha Springs.
Garcia and Mossman were allegedly driving a stolen Ford Expedition out of Saguache Nov. 17 and were seen leaving a Poncha Springs home by the owner Patty Sloan, who called Chaffee County Dispatch.
A window of the residence had been broken and several items were missing.
Other vehicles at the property were also reported tampered with.
Following pursuit by Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies, the Expedition collided with a tree.
Garcia then reportedly turned the gun on himself.
Law enforcement was able to get Mossman out of the vehicle and then talk Garcia into lowering the gun after he’d spoken with his father via speaker phone.
The chase and the potential for it to pass through Buena Vista about the time schools let out for the day caused the Buena Vista Police Departmnt to advise the school district to go into lockout mode for a short time.
Garcia is charged with: Criminal attempt to commit first degree burglary, a Class 3 felony; second degree burglary, a Class 3 felony; two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree, a Class 5 felony; vehicular eluding, a Class 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Class 6 felony; criminal possession of and identification document, a Class 1 misdemeanor, theft, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and reckless endangerment, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Mossman was charged with: First degree burglary, a Class 3 felony; second degree burglary, a Class 3 felony, first degree criminal trespass, a Class 5 felony, criminal mischief, a Class 6 felony; and theft, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Both defendants are scheduled to appear in 11th District Court Dec. 23.
Welcome to the discussion.
