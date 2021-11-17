Supper Support was a food assistance program that ran through Buena Vista schools in the spring of 2020. Following our initial coverage of the program and recent article on food insecurity in BV, The Times was asked by reader Mari Butler to follow up on the program’s community impacts.
The program launched in April 2020, as a collaborative effort between the Buena Vista school district, Cornerstone Church head of administration and BV pastor Leslie Quilico and Eddie Sandoval, owner and chef at the Asian Palate. It used funds to pay restaurants to cook dinner for families in need, which were distributed at lunchtime along with daily lunches the school district provided.
With its mutual benefits of providing meals to children on leave from closed schools and production demands for shuttered restaurants, Supper Support raised $10,000 within 5 days of being announced.
Originally funded through the month of April, strong community support allowed organizers to extend the program through June.
“Our food service staff decided to go ahead and keep providing meals through the summer,” said BV schools’ finance director Janice Martin. Staff was assisted by volunteers recruited by Quilico.
Local restaurants Eddyline and Simple Eatery took on initial meal preparations, followed by Biggies Subs and Sorelle Delicatessen. Later, Jan’s and Spoon It Up also got involved.
“We’re trying to give preference to restaurants that are working hard to stay open because we would love to know that what we pay them is going to them keeping their employees and paying people in our community,” Quilico said when the program launched.
Martin both qualified and quantified the program’s success.
“The community support was just amazing — kind of shocked me that it just kept coming in,” she said.
She said that over $56,000 was collected. The school district put in $5,000, the Chaffee County Community Foundation contributed $2,500 and Sandoval secured a grant for $10,000. He also presided over a GoFundMe that received over $23,000 in donations.
“He also helped bring in a grant for 10k. He was quite key,” said Martin. “He would order weekend boxes, staples boxes, to get families through weekends.”
“The idea is to help families get through the weekend, so we tried to have an assortment of goods,” Sandoval said during the program’s operation.
All told, in the two or so months the program ran, well over 5,000 meals were distributed, Martin said. This was based on a calculation of the total cost, which was around $58,000.
Schools and restaurants have since made some pandemic adjustments, and Martin said the program was not sustainable for a number of reasons.
“It was a successful program but it took staff working all summer,” she said. “Like everyone, we’re doing all we can staff-wise. We don’t have the staff to manage this anymore.”
Sandoval and Quilico were not available for additional comment as of press time.
