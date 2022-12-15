More than 70% of adults will experience at least one traumatic experience in their lifetimes and nearly a third will experience four or more. While some fully recover, others struggle to find lasting relief.
New CU Boulder research published this week in the journal Molecular Psychiatry sheds new light on why that may be.
Researchers found that inescapable stressors impact behavior and the brain differently than stressors that can be controlled, contributing to more generalized and enduring anxiety-like behavior.
The study, conducted in mice, also implicates a specific type of brain cell, glutamate cells in the “ventral tegmental area (VTA),” as a key player underlying the impact of stressors.
“Understanding how stressful experiences shape our brain is critical in order for us to develop new treatments and therapies that can counteract these changes,” said co-senior author Michael Baratta, an assistant professor of behavioral neuroscience at CU Boulder.
“This study reveals that a little-known population of cells in the brain’s reward center is critical in generating the negative consequences of exposure to stress.”
After traumatic experiences, some people experience “associative” responses, meaning that thoughts, feelings or external reminders related to the original trauma can prompt anxiety and fear. For instance, a war veteran might flinch at the sound of a car backfiring.
Others experience “non-associative” responses, a general aversion to stimuli — including those unrelated to the initial trauma. These can permeate many aspects of life and be harder to treat.
Scientists theorize that associative and non-associative responses to stress may be driven by distinct circuits in the brain. But most treatments primarily address associative responses.
To better address disorders like post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD, which impacts 8% of U.S. adults, many believe both circuits must be targeted.
Baratta and co-senior author David Root, assistant professor of behavioral neuroscience, set out to explore what circumstances, circuits and cells in the brain might drive those hard-to-treat, non-associative responses to trauma.
First, they exposed one group of mice to a stressor that they could easily escape and another to an identical stressor in duration and intensity but with no ability to escape.
The mice exposed to an inescapable stressor showed more effects on non-associative behavior: Males were less social and less willing to explore and exhibited exaggerated fear; females exhibited general anxiety-like behavior.
Meanwhile, mice exposed to a controllable stressor showed little or no effect the next day.
Through laboratory experiments, the researchers also found that stress activated cells in the VTA known as vesicular glutamate transporter 2 neurons (VGluT2), which produce the chemical messenger glutamate, among other messengers.
When they used cutting-edge molecular tools to temporarily silence a subset of those cells before a stressful event, no negative consequences occurred.
“It’s almost as if the animal didn’t experience any stress the day before,” said Root.
The study confirms that stress-induced activation of glutamate neurons is required for the development of the more intractable behavioral consequences of trauma.
It also suggests that by silencing those cells, the brain can be made more resilient to stress.
The authors caution that the development of a “magic pill” or “stress vaccine” is a long way off. But they do envision a day when soldiers or emergency room doctors could be given a treatment prophylactically to reduce the activity of such cells before they’re exposed to a major stressor, or even after, to fend off lingering health effects.
“Understanding which neural circuits and cell types contribute to both associative and nonassociative consequences following stress is a critical step toward developing targeted therapeutics to ameliorate mental health disorders that can result from trauma,” said Root.
