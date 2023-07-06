Several Spanish students from The Link School attained national recognition for excellent performance on the 2023 National Spanish Examinations.
“Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious,” said Lisa Greenman, National Director of the Exams, “because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with nearly 85,000 students participating in 2023.”
Students from The Link School earned a total of two silver (Brady Hirsch and Sia Balis) and two bronze medals (Maya Welch and Vincent Geyer) along with four honorable mentions (Joe Burr, Casius Orlet, Wade Massey and Syd Martin).
Students from The Link School have a long history of high achievement on these exams taught by Spanish teacher Joel Benson.
"Joel sets high standards for our students, conducting his classes in exclusively Spanish, beginning with Spanish I. He returns to the classroom each day with a renewed sense of what is possible for students to learn and demonstrate," said Makenzie Murray, academic dean of the Link School. "It is incredible to watch the students' growth in response to these expectations and encouragement."
Link students also embark on an international trip each year, this year landing in Baja California for 3 weeks in January.
“It’s like night and day from before they go away to when they come back,” Benson said. “This year, in particular, I noted tremendous improvement in accent. … We have 6 days of Spanish instruction with local people down there in a Spanish-language school. … They play games, teach them grammar, really work with them and they only speak to them in Spanish. By the time they get out of those 6 days, it’s markedly improved.”
Over the next 2 weeks, the students continued to connect with native speakers through local soccer games, conversations with guides and scavenger hunts.
“Everyone comes back dramatically improved, which is great, and they enrich culturally, as well,” Benson said. “We designed a scavenger hunt in Todos Santos, in this little town in Baja, and they all were very concerned about it. I sat with James, the director of the school, and watched the students buzz around and talk to people and heard their stories after that.”
When the time came for the exam, Benson simply told them they’d be taking an exam the next week rather than building it up. He was proud of the students’ progress throughout the year.
“It’s pretty cool that we had over 50% of the student body get an honorable mention or above on the exam,” he said. “85,000 people in the country take it, and to do that well is a good testament to who they are as individuals and their own work ethic. They’re good folk.”
The National Spanish Examinations are administered yearly in grades 6 through 12 and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. For more information, visit www.aatsp.org
