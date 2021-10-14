Studies have shown that short-term rentals have negative effects on the hotel industry. What do local hoteliers in Buena Vista have to say?
Due to limited hotel accommodations and still increasing tourism numbers, hotel owners report they were still fully booked through the end of BV’s spring/summer high season. They also univocally report slower business in the winters, as a matter of course.
“We definitely had a better summer than last year. We’re almost back to normal. I feel we’re busy and full because the town’s busy and full,” said Steve Little, owner of the Lakeside Motel.
Little and his wife bought the Lakeside over 35 years ago. They close up entirely for the winter months and return to their Florida home.
“We’re more full in the summer, definitely. During the winter, people who stay with us change. We go to hunters, contractors, retired individuals in the winter,” said Robin King, who operates Vista Court Cabins on West Main Street.
The biggest hotel operations in town are Best Western, Super 8 and Surf Hotel. All reported slow winters.
“It’s nowhere near as full as the summer. Our high season is obviously the summer, that’s when we do our best business. Winter is always a challenge here,” said Jed Selby, owner of both Surf Hotel and an STR property management company.
“Weekends and holidays can be good,” said Mark Hammer, who owns and operates Riverhouse Lodge in Johnson Village.
A 2021 study from the Journal of Hospitality & Tourism Research found that while short-term rental impacts tend to be negative across the board for hotels, the most directly affected segment is the lower end.
“People call and say ‘Oh, well we can rent a house for cheaper.’ They’re taking my business,” said Little. “If we get a bad year, business will go down. People that are renting their house will be able to fluctuate their price more than me. I don’t have that flexibility.”
Though occupancy effects have yet to be seen and are only a perceived threat to a portion of the market, STR impacts on staffing at local hotels has been widely felt.
“While the STRs have not affected our occupancy during our peak season, they have in fact impacted our ability to bring in staff and offer them affordable housing,” said Brent Jewel of Best Western Buena Vista.
This issue was echoed by owners and managers of Super 8, Topaz Lodge and Riverhouse’s Hammer.
“By far the biggest impact has been on employees. We employ about 55 people in the high season. And you hear that employees can’t find housing,” he said.
“STRs have had a terrible effect on employees trying to find housing. That’s the biggest negative impact I see. Homeowners or property owners are seizing the greater revenue of STRs,” Hammer said. “I understand that and I am pro-business. But the overall impact to the community and the ability for the area to house the people that are seeking those rentals, the longer term rentals, even if they’re seasonal – that’s had a devastating effect. And I hear that over and over from the area employers.”
One possibility is that traditional hotels are not offering competitive wages compared with STR owners and managers hiring for the same services.
“Most STR owners hire their cleaners and other workers as independent contractors, which is less expensive than hiring employees,” said Selby. “It’s fundamentally more expensive to have employees than to hire independent contractors.”
Wages offered within Chaffee County’s dispersed gig economy of STR service may present a more immediate incentive to locals prioritizing payment of inflated rents over benefits offered through regular employment, such as health and unemployment insurance.
From an owner/employer standpoint, STRs hold other advantages over traditional commercial lodging as well.
“The thing about STRs that has been interesting is that they have a significant tax advantage over traditional lodging, such as hotels,” said Selby.
The current tax rates for residential properties in Colorado stands at 7.15%. Commercial property owners pay 29%.
“Anything that creates an income is commercial,” said county assessor Brenda Mosby. “Except for STRs.”
Mosby said that an STR would be taxed as a commercial property if that was its exclusive use.
“If it’s always available for STR then it’s at 29%,” she said. “But we have very few of those, because people swear they spend time in them.”
Rapidly increasing property values in BV have caused alarm for all taxpaying property owners. These tax rate disparities are something that traditional hotel industry operators are acutely aware of.
“Property tax is very high this year,” said Super 8 owner Paul Patel.
“From 2019 to 2020, our property taxes went up 44%,” said Little. “From my point of view, it’s definitely a threat to small business and local motels. All I ask is that the city make an even, level playing field for taxes.”
Jewel also referred to an even playing field.
“It is our opinion that an STR business must operate as a hotel/motel,” he said. “This means all safety precautions for the guest’s well being (fire sprinklers and smoke detectors) are taken the same as well as insurance and liability and all applicable taxes, be it lodging, city, state and federal.”
Selby said a new draft bill being discussed by the Colorado legislature’s Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force addresses these issues.
“I think with this bill things are about to change and I think there’s a lot of fairness that goes along with that,” he said.
The draft bill would tax STR properties at the commercial property rate during the times they are rented and as residential properties when they are not. Properties rented fewer than 30 days per year would be taxed as residential.
Selby noted that STRs would still maintain a tax advantage under the proposed law and that they are but one piece of a much larger housing crisis puzzle.
“The real question I have is that the gap is so wide between the cost of housing and what the workforce housing needs to be,” he said. “Does this change simply sound like it would fix the problem or does it actually fix the problem?”
