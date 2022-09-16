Niki Stotler

High Country Bank announced the promotion of Niki Stotler as chief executive officer and president.

Stotler’s career with High Country Bank spans 21 years and during her tenure she has become an integral part of all aspects of bank operations as well as the community.

