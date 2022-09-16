High Country Bank announced the promotion of Niki Stotler as chief executive officer and president.
Stotler’s career with High Country Bank spans 21 years and during her tenure she has become an integral part of all aspects of bank operations as well as the community.
In her new role as CEO, she brings a unique perspective that results from working in multiple capacities as a banker. This insight gives her the leadership ability to build a strong collaborative culture which positively impacts our customers.
As bank president, Stotler will sit on the board of directors for both High Country Bank and High Country Bank Corp.
Stotler moved to Salida in 2001 and began working with the bank as a mortgage loan processor. Over her two decades with High Country Bank, she held numerous positions from underwriting, managing the mortgage department and, most recently, COO.
While the core of customer-centric, community-focused banking will remain the same, High Country Bank is looking toward the future. “We want to continue to be the bank of choice and will always make decisions with our customers’ best interests at heart,” says Stotler.
To continue to do this, High Country Bank is looking at providing improved online tools, creating additional banking services for customers, and connecting businesses and entrepreneurs. Under the new leadership, High Country Bank is committed to continuing to invest in the communities that High Country Bank serves.
Board Chairman Tim Glenn stated, “We are thrilled to have Niki (Stotler) as Chief Executive Officer and President. She brings a wealth of experience, a passion for service and positive energy to move High Country Bank into the future. As a natural leader Niki has the insight and skill to innovate and continue to provide responsive and customized financial services to all our branches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.