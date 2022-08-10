Colorado Logo

The Colorado Department of Revenue is mailing Colorado Cash Back tax rebate checks of $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers, which should arrive within the next few weeks, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Wednesday.

The refunds are a part of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR Amendment, passed by Colorado voters in 1992.

