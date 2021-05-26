Rep. Ron Hanks (R-Penrose), who began his term in the Colorado House District 60 seat in January, allegedly made a threat to House Republican leader Rep. Hugh McKean (R-Loveland) Friday night after a caucus meeting.
According to Colorado Politics, Hanks reportedly wanted to continue a 9-hour filibuster on HB21-1312 Insurance Premium Property Sales Severance Tax. As Republicans returned to the chamber floor, Hanks was supposedly overheard by several witnesses saying to McKean he would “break your neck.”
Hanks told Colorado Politics on Monday, “I have no comment on any conversations I may or may not have had within the Republican caucus.”
McKean told Colorado Politics Monday morning, “I don’t think the occasional times that tempers get a little frayed on the floor” matters as much as “what we do as a group.”
Hanks has made headlines several times since his election to the seat, including declining to wear a mask to a special session prior to being sworn in; his presence in Washington, D.C., at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, although he denies participation in storming the building; and most recently comments about his interpretation of the Three-Fifths Compromise, a clause in the original U.S. Constitution counting slaves as three-fifths of a person when determining how many seats a state would have in the House of Representatives.
He was also removed from the House chamber by the sergeant-at-arms as a representative-elect.
