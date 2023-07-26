The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment continues to notify parents and guardians of children who may be due for certain routine vaccinations.
Starting July 25, CDPHE began sending text message and email notifications to parents and guardians of more than 134,000 children from birth through 4 years whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System show they may be due for one or more routine childhood vaccines.
Vaccines included in this effort are hepatitis A, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, rotavirus, haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), pneumococcal, varicella (chickenpox), polio, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DTaP).
The text messages will originate from 45778.
Emails will originate from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us
Parents and guardians should talk with their child’s health care provider or local public health agency about any questions they may have about vaccines and ask about scheduling an appointment.
These vaccines can be safely given with other vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.
The majority of health insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, are required to cover recommended vaccines at no cost to patients.
Some children may also be eligible for free vaccines. Colorado has tools to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children.
COVax4Kids.org helps people find out if their children are eligible for low- or no-cost vaccines and helps them find a provider who gives them.
COVaxRecords.org directs people on how to request vaccination records for their children.
COVaxRates.org makes it easy for people to look up vaccination and exemption rates for schools and child care facilities in Colorado so they can make the best decision for their children.
ChildVaccineCO.org provides more information on routine vaccinations, as well as where to find a provider who offers low- or no-cost vaccines.
