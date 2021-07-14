While Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday the end of Colorado’s health emergency declaration, Chaffee County plans to continue its public health order.
In making his announcement, Polis signed a recovery executive order that focuses on building back a stronger Colorado, including prioritizing increasing vaccine rates and improving economic recovery efforts.
Polis said he thought it was time to take the action since 70.32 percent of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Chaffee County Public Health officials said in a press release that the announcement surprised them, and they intend to continue the local public health order at least through Aug. 31. However, the release noted that the order is reviewed and amended regularly.
Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners recently extended its local emergency declaration through the end of September.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said she and the county Board of Health, which includes all three county commissioners, think it is premature to state we over the pandemic.
Carlstrom cited concern over the Delta variant, which is 50 percent more transmissible and potentially more severe, especially for unvaccinated people, than previous strains; a “disappointing” vaccination rate in Chaffee County which is now at 62.6 percent of eligible people receiving their first dose and 58.5 percent fully up to date; the fact that children younger than 12 are still ineligible for vaccinations; and an unknown duration of immunity.
“After 16 months, I’m reluctant to predict the future of this pandemic. However, we do have a free, safe and effective vaccine available for everyone eligible so that we can eventually end this pandemic,” Commissioner Greg Felt said.
While Chaffee County’s case incidence, hospitalizations, and percent positivity have stabilized CCPH recently learned about its first confirmed case of the Delta variant. Of those who have recently tested positive, the majority are unvaccinated adults. Although there have been 21 breakthrough – meaning a fully vaccinated person testing positive – cases in the county, most have been mild or asymptomatic. Breakthrough cases are expected and should not be the reason that someone opts out of their opportunity to get vaccinated, Carlstrom said.
The county continues to offer free vaccinations throughout the county at widely available events, which include incentives and drawings for prizes. For more information, call CCPH at 719-539-4510 or email health@chaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.