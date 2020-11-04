Republican Linda Stanley won the 11th Judicial District Attorney race Tuesday with 25,926 votes.
Democrat Kaitlin Turner who was appointed to the position following the retirement of Molly Chilson garnered 18,680 votes.
Stanley received 6,339 votes in Chaffee, 1,689 votes in Custer, 10,997 in Fremont, and 6,901 in Park counties.
Turner received 6,735 votes in Chaffee, 1,123 votes in Custer, 6,142 votes in Fremont and 4,680 votes in Park counties.
Earlier in the race Turner was endorsed by the sheriffs of Fremont, Custer and Park Counties, while Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reserved his endorsement for either candidate.
