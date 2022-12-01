Gov. Jared Polis appointed Moses "Andre" Stancil as interim executive director of the Department of Corrections, a Monday press release announced.
Stancil currently serves as deputy executive director, a role he has held since February 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 2:12 pm
Gov. Jared Polis appointed Moses "Andre" Stancil as interim executive director of the Department of Corrections, a Monday press release announced.
Stancil currently serves as deputy executive director, a role he has held since February 2022.
Prior to his most recent role, Stancil served as the deputy executive director of Prison Operations in the Colorado Department of Corrections from 2019-2022.
Stancil previously worked in multiple roles in the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 1998-2019. Stancil began his career in the Colorado Department of Corrections as a correctional officer and served in the United States Army as a Military Police Investigator. He earned his M.A. in Criminology from Regis University in 2009, and a B.A. in Behavioral Science from Regis University.
The Polis-Primavera administration is conducting a nationwide search for this Cabinet-level replacement.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.