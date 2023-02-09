St. Vincent General Hospital District is hiring Cypress Healthcare to manage the hospital during its financial turnaround efforts.
The board of directors voted to approve the contract during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will be paying the company $18,000 a month for their services, which the company is deferring for the first 3 months to help ease the hospital’s financial struggles.
The hospital decided to bring on Cypress Health during its current financial struggle upon recommendation from the USDA and Colliers Mortgage, which hold the loans on the new hospital building.
The organization is recognized for successfully shepherding small hospitals through financial hardship and has extensive experience with rural hospitals specifically, said Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk.
Although the board of directors will retain authority over the district, Cypress Health employees will be responsible for conducting, supervising and managing day-to-day operations, according to Onderdonk.
Some of these responsibilities will include administrative overview, nursing consultation and financial oversight.
In addition to managing day-to-day operations, Cypress Healthcare will employ St. Vincent’s next CEO and pay them directly, after which SVH will provide a monthly reimbursement, said Onderdonk. The expected salary for the next CEO will range between $225,000 and $250,000.
Onderdonk said because Cypress is essentially going to be managing the hospital and reporting on staff performance to the board of directors, it makes sense for them to have immediate oversight over the next CEO. “It’s typical in management agreements,” said Onderdonk.
This isn’t the first time SVH has onboarded a third-party management company, most recently hiring Centura in 2015 and Quorum around 2013 or 2014, said Onderdonk.
Onderdonk said the Centura agreement worked out particularly well because the hospital ended up wanting to hire the CEO the company had placed with them, Gary Campbell.
Beyond employing the future CEO, Cypress will also have some involvement in the hiring process and has connections with a talent pool of potential candidates, said Onderdonk.
“There are many reasons for small hospitals to work with a management company,” said Interim CEO John Gardner. “They bring well-honed and layered resources that provide oversight both from a wide-angle view and close-up.”
Board chair Francine Webber also expressed approval of the move, saying the company is a good fit for Lake County because they are small and focused on critical access hospitals. “Because of this focus, the resources they bring are aligned with rural health care.
SVH expects Cypress to officially join their team in February. The contract extends for just one year but can be extended, said Onderdonk.
In addition to contracting with Cypress, SVH is seeking further guidance from other third-party groups.
The board also approved a Privacy and Compliance Agreement with the Colorado Rural Health Association, for instance, which will be contracting out both a privacy and compliance director to work at the hospital. These positions will cost SVH about $2,500 a month.
“It’s a good thing because by contracting this out, we don’t need to be looking at a full-time wage or benefits,” said Onderdonk. “It’s cost-saving in general for us.”
The hospital had an employee fulfilling both privacy and compliance officers duties up until about six months ago.
“It’s really a smart move to have an outside person doing that because they don’t have any conflicts of interest or anything as an employee of this facility,” said Onderdonk.
Finances
Beyond day-to-day operational assistance, SVH is also enlisting outside help in reviewing cost reports from the past three years.
The National Rural Health Association has a contract with the USDA to assist hospitals that have loans with the federal agency, meaning SVH can utilize these services. Audit firm Eide-Bailly will be reviewing the reports and looking for any errors in reporting that may result in recoupable funds for SVH.
After months of delays, the hospital also completed its 2021 audit , said Onderdonk, who is waiting to receive a copy. The Herald will follow-up with reporting on its results.
SVH expects to complete the 2022 audit by the June 30 deadline this year, Onderdonk added.
Full financial statements for each month of 2022, which also fell behind last year, are still not available, but should be in the coming months, according to Onderdonk. “Closing out the year is a continuing process.”
Although these reports are still unreleased, Interim Chief Financial Officer Kelly Johnston has been sharing brief financial updates during regular board meetings.
On Jan. 25, Johnston reported that Lake County’s current net loss for 2022 is $2,261,096.44, an improvement from the $2.6 million number shared at the Nov. 30 budget meeting.
The net loss amount includes both depreciation and accounts payable debt, which is $1,849,661.21. Based on Jan. 25 data, SVH takes an average of 73 days to finish paying a vendor after receiving an invoice.
When it comes to receiving payment for patient care services, it takes SVH an average of 58.7 days to see this money.
Onderdonk confirmed SVH hasn’t missed a payroll amid these cash shortfalls, but added that the hospital will probably be cutting it close for the time being, or at least for the next couple months.
“It probably is always going to be close, and we’re doing everything we can to fix it,” said Onderdonk.
If SVH were to stop receiving money tomorrow, they would only have cash available for seven days, Johnston added.
Surgery equipment
The hospital will no longer be offering cataract surgery and endoscopy procedures for the time being, including colonoscopies since manufacturers for these machines will not validate their equipment at Leadville’s altitude.
SVH is still working on trying to obtain validation from manufacturers after failing to find documentation.
Currently, the hospital is offering minor general surgeries and urological surgeries.
Onderdonk further clarified that SVH has not experienced any surgical equipment failures and has not returned any equipment.
