McGinnis named to CSC President’s List
Sage McGinnis of Buena Vista was named to the Chadron State College Spring 2023 academic honors list.
McGinnis is among the students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework
Central Colorado Humanists award scholarships
The Central Colorado Humanists are pleased to announce scholarship awards for 2023. Ten awards will go to new college enrollees and two will go to students entering their second year. Awards range from $1,000 to $1,250.
Harper Reid mastered a challenging curriculum at Buena Vista High School, including several Colorado Mountain College courses. Her academic achievements earned her membership in both the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society.
In addition to her academic pursuits, Reid dedicated one year as a varsity competitive cheerleader and one year as the varsity cross-country team manager.
She also volunteers at the local fire department, a preschool, a Cheer for Kids summer camp, and the public library. She currently works two jobs to help finance her college education.
Reid will attend Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla., and intends to major in accounting with a minor in business or finance.
Aspen Stearns finished highly ranked in her class. She worked on costume design for the BVHS Trident Theatre Co., had a leadership role in the 4H Club and participated in the National Honor Society and Science Olympiad competitions.
Stearns also volunteered at the BV Public Library, served as president of the Interact Club and works at Ark Valley Welding company.
She will be attending the Colorado School of Mines pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering with a track in aerospace engineering.
Kathryn Estes has pursued a demanding academic curriculum at BVHS while participating in National Honor Society, Interact Club, track and field, cross country and soccer.
Additionally, Estes was involved with multiple community service projects and employment with Rocky Mountain Youth Corp., National Mining Museum, Elevation Goods and the town of Buena Vista.
Due to her immense love of the outdoors and concern for the environment, Estes has chosen to pursue a degree in environmental science at the University of Montana.
Avery Bott is determined academically, athletically, musically and artistically.
She has been a leader on Buena Vista’s mountain bike racing team, a dedicated musician with marching, concert and jazz band, plus five high school honor band competitions.
She is the recipient of multiple awards at creative arts fairs.
In addition, she has volunteered at a preschool and as an assistant ski coach. She has been employed part time in a variety of roles.
Bott plans to attend Western Colorado University where she will pursue her love of art in Graphic Design and Illustration “that accurately represents scientific truths and discoveries.”
Salida HS students awarded included Izayah Baxter, Eoin Blackburn, Juan Orejel-Rivera, Nina Haas, Logan Merriam and Sarah Chick.
In addition to the high school senior scholarships, second year scholarships were awarded to two of the previous year’s recipients for their continuing education.
Lydia Tonnesen began her university experience in biomedical sciences at Colorado State University, but after viewing “The Ants and the Grasshopper” her first week of school, she immediately knew she needed to change course.
She has now completed a rigorous but very exciting freshman year in pursuit of a degree in environmental engineering.
Her “passion for nature” is going to be used “engineering projects to build a better world to live in.” Tonnesen’s advisor describes her as “responsible, diligent, motivated and dedicated to her education.”
Elena Dunn earned 18 credit hours each semester at CU Boulder. She also participated in the Music Industry Club, the Festival Chorus, the Leeds Investment and Trading Group and the Women in Business club.
With a major in finance and a minor in music, her first year in college taught her how to “handle adversity, continue to press forward and enjoy a feeling of accomplishment” as she moves toward her goal of “helping people find financial strength, independence and sustainability.”
Acknowledgement: Kuper Banghart, a continuing student and previous year recipient of a CCH scholarship, was awarded the Presidential Scholarship, the most prestigious scholarship offered by Montana State University. The scholarship provides him with a tuition waiver for the remainder of his undergraduate years.
DiLillo graduates from Northern Colorado
Buena Vista’s Matteo DiLillo was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2023 semester.
DiLillo earned his Bachelor of Science Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality.
Barr earns President’s List at Utah Tech
Corina Barr of Buena Vista was among the 1,051 students awarded inclusion on the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Utah Tech University.
The 1,051 students included on the President’s List showed strong commitment to their academic pursuits, achieving a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher.
Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Colorado Connections Academy graduates three BV students
On June 2, graduates, family, and staff celebrated Colorado Connections Academy’s impressive graduating Class of 2023 with a traditional ceremony at the University of Denver’s Ritchie Center.
Among the graduating class, 42% plan to attend a 2- or 4-year college or university.
Additionally, 16% of the graduates plan to enter the workforce, 9% plan to receive vocational training and others are joining the military, taking a gap year or planning to pursue other opportunities.
Colorado Connections Academy’s Class of 2023 consists of graduates including Buena Vista’s Owen England, Andrew Goda and Sullivan Shwortz.
Colorado Connections Academy schools serve approximately 3,000 students statewide in grades K-12.
