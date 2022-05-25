The Board of County Commissioners appointed Heath Speckman as Lake County Sheriff this month with a swearing-in ceremony conducted by Lake County Judge Jonathan Shamis.
Following the swearing in, Speckman, who previously served Colorado State Patrol, gave brief remarks highlighting his goals and intentions as sheriff. Speckman will maintain the role until November’s election, for which he announced his candidacy in March.
Speckman vowed to distinguish his duties as sheriff from his campaign over the coming months. The sheriff hopes to address staffing within the department and the tole that limited staff has had on officers. In the short term, Speckman will also address organization issues, including how paperwork is filled out and filed by staff.
“Our officers have been worked to the point of exhaustion over the last few years, and I thank those who have stepped up to hold this department together,” Speckman said.
“The sheriff’s office is expected to provide a service, and that’s been difficult. Hopefully we can fix that.”
