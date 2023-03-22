CCSAR-N logo

While snowmobiles and off-road vehicles are often designed to handle extreme winter conditions, don’t assume that problems will never arise.

According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue-North, about 60 percent of missions thus far in 2023 have been related to snowmobilers entering the backcountry and getting stuck in deep snow. Meanwhile, a similar issue of overconfident four-wheel-drive operators was highlighted in a recent incident in which a man used a drone to call for help.

