Ski Cooper is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Cooper is a great place to escape the crowds and take a much-needed break in the mountains, surrounded by majestic beauty. There are no lift lines, high prices, high-rise condos or hard man-made snow.
Cooper boasts wide-open spaces in a family-friendly and affordable environment. There are 64 ski runs at Cooper, served by five lifts, spanning 480 lift-served acres. Get the best deals by purchasing your tickets online at least 48 hours in advance. Snow conditions may cause a change in the opening date; check skicooper.com for details.
What’s new at Ski Cooper?
What’s returning to Ski Cooper?
Operating dates will be dependent on snowpack conditions on the Ridge. Each session will be limited to 12 participants.
Please check SkiCooper.com and its “Know Before You Go” page or more information.
