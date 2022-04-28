A restoration project started this month seeks to fix cracks, potholes and breaks in the town’s sidewalks that see heavy foot traffic.
These restorations have been planned since the public works budget was approved in June 2021.
The main concentration of the project will focus on downtown Main Street with a few select locations on South Main Street.
The project will involve the grinding down of uneven sidewalks along with the restoration of broken sections of the sidewalks.
“COVID has had no impact on the planning of the restoration,” public works director Shawn Willams said.
Precision Concrete Cutting is the contractor in charge of grinding down the sidewalks to reduce tripping hazards in areas of high traffic and bring them into ADA compliance.
This may cause large clouds of dust during the grinding but Precision Concrete Cutting said that each section should only take about 15 minutes or less to complete.
DL Propernick will be focusing on the broken parts of the sidewalk and will be removing them to install new sections.
“We realize it’s pretty tough to run a business in Buena Vista and we are definitely thinking of the impact on those businesses,” Williams said.
