“Should I buy, or should I wait?” A common question asked at the moment with regards to the housing market. As are “What is happening with interest rates?” and “Will home prices come down?”
To answer those questions, let’s first take a look at the economy in general.
The first two quarters of 2022 have shown a slight negative decline in gross domestic product of 1 to 2 percent.
While officially two quarters of negative decline meets the threshold to be classed as a recession, it is still too early in the process to know for sure how long it will last and whether there will be any further decline.
The job market is healthy. There is a labor shortage, in part caused by more than 3 million workers who, during COVID, opted to drop out of the workforce for good.
More jobs available than people to fill them can be construed as a positive.
Supply chain issues are starting to ease as production gets back to pre-2019 levels.
Nationally and locally, the number of home closings is decreasing, while prices are still appreciating, although at a slower rate than before.
Our MLS (Multiple Listing Service) is seeing multiple days where the number of price reductions exceeds the number of homes going under contract, something we have not seen in years.
This brings us to interest rates.
You may have noticed that interest rates have been dropping lately, from 6 percent to currently around 5 percent.
There is a rule of thumb that interest rates tend to follow the price of oil. When the price of oil rises, so too does the inflation rate, which generally leads the Federal Reserve to increase rates.
Conversely, when the price of oil falls, so too do interest rates soften.
You may have noticed that the price at the pump has been falling lately, and interest rates are currently below 5 percent.
So, is buying a home still a sound investment? History and statistics would indicate the answer is yes.
Studies conducted by the National Association of Realtors of 10 housing markets nationally, selected for any 10-year holding period chosen at random from 1990 through the present, show that 93 percent of people who bought homes saw appreciation in value.
Furthermore, home ownership is still the No. 1 generator of wealth for the vast majority of Americans.
Buyers should keep in mind their reasons for purchasing a home. Is it for them and their family to live in long term, or another reason?
Only after the event can one say with certainty whether the market has topped or bottomed out.
Timing the market is as much the result of luck as skill.
While the real estate market may be going through a general softening, barring a catastrophic global meltdown, it is wishful thinking to hope that prices will revert to where they were 5 or 10 years ago.
People buying in 2032 will be heard to say, “If only I had bought in 2022.”
Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
