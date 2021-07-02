Drivers along the Front Range from Denver to Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Cañon City are seeing shortages at the gas pump. However, it’s not a shortage of gasoline but a shortage of truck drivers to deliver gas to the stations that’s causing the issue.
Work on a pipeline and the shortage of drivers for tanker-trucks is reportedly the cause of delay in delivery, Bloomberg Financial reported.
J. Skyler McKinley, regional public affairs director for AAA Colorado, said in a press release, “It was enough of an outage to be a thing,” and areas like Colorado Springs, Pueblo and surrounding communities, which would include Salida, have been the hardest hit.
McKinley said that a pipeline disruption for repairs would normally have little impact on gasoline supply. However, a shortage of drivers, made worse by COVID-19, has had a much bigger impact.
“Drivers might find that their favorite station is empty, but if they are willing to drive a few miles to find another station, or wait a few days, they should be fine,” McKinley said.
While Denver and northern Colorado receive their gas from refineries in Wyoming and Denver, McKinley said the southwest area sees a larger impact due to being more reliant on trucking and less on pipelines.
“That’s generally what we’ll see – the further you are away from a main terminal point, and the more trucks are a part of your fuel infrastructure, the more this might affect you,” McKinley said.
