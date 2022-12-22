State seal

Starting Jan. 1, retail businesses will begin charging extra for the use of single-use plastic bags and recycled paper carry out bags to conform with House Bill 21-1162.

Passed June 22, the bill allows stores to provide a recycled paper carry out bag or a single-use plastic carry out bag to customers for a minimum fee of 10 cents per bag. The total fee may also depend on the municipality or county.

