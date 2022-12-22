Starting Jan. 1, retail businesses will begin charging extra for the use of single-use plastic bags and recycled paper carry out bags to conform with House Bill 21-1162.
Passed June 22, the bill allows stores to provide a recycled paper carry out bag or a single-use plastic carry out bag to customers for a minimum fee of 10 cents per bag. The total fee may also depend on the municipality or county.
It also prohibits stores from providing single-use plastic carry-out bags to customers after Jan. 1, 2024, except those that operate solely in Colorado with three or fewer locations. Recycled paper carry out bags may continue to be provided at the 10-cent fee after Jan. 1, 2024.
On a quarterly basis starting on April 1, 2024, stores will be required to remit 60 percent of carry out bag fee revenues to its municipality or county, retaining the remaining 40 percent. The 60 percent of fee revenues will go toward administrative and enforcement costs as well as recycling, composting or other waste diversion programs or related outreach or education activities.
Carry out bag fees will not apply to customers who provide evidence of being part of a federal or state food assistance program.
Retail food establishments will also be prohibited from using expanded polystyrene products, or Styrofoam, as ready-to-eat food containers, though any inventory purchased before Jan. 1, 2023, will still be allowed for use.
Local governments will be permitted to enforce act violations, including a civil penalty against the retail establishment of up to $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for a third violation; however, violations cannot be enforced by local governments on any retail food establishments located within a school.
Generally, the smaller local businesses will continue operating with no additional charges to paper or plastic bags.
As of publishing this story, Buena Vista businesses that indicated they plan to comply with the bill’s regulations include City Market, LaGree’s, Family Dollar, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Gone to the Dogs and gas station convenience stores including Love’s Country Store, Stop N Save and Loaf ‘N Jug.
