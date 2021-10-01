Shoshona Darke, 51, of Salida, was arrested by Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespass after investigators identified her as a trespasser Monday at the former Barry and Suzanne Morphew property near Maysville, a press release stated.
The home changed hands in March.
The current owners of the home observed a female enter their property, which is marked with no trespassing signs, approach their home via the long driveway leading to the front door and remove a package.
Investigators reviewed home security recordings and verified information given by the homeowner to identify the suspect.
Darke was arrested Tuesday in the Maysville area.
She was charged with second degree criminal trespass, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Darke made an appearance on bond in 11th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning.
Sheriff John Spezze would not speculate if the case had anything to do with the home’s former owners, but said “porch pirates” are not usually a problem in Chaffee County.
