Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze on Monday expressed the need to put more safety measures in place for events such as the proposed Meet Me at the Creek (renamed Renewal. -DS) concert weekend tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at the Meadows in Buena Vista.
While planners of the event have yet to begin the paperwork, Spezze said during Monday’s county commissioner work session that he wants to start the conversation now.
Spezze said, based on previous concerts with camping involved, there is a need for more perimeter fencing at the venue to keep concertgoers from intruding on private property in the surrounding neighborhood.
He also said lighting in the camping area was necessary for safety reasons.
Based on conversations with Emergency Medical Services Director Josh Hadley, Spezze said EMS will require more from the event coordinators as well.
Spezze said they are trying to be really conservative in their additional requirements, but “some things are just glaring that we have to do for safety.”
Spezze also spoke to commissioners about departmental needs, including a new records management system to replace the one currently in use.
The new system would allow for better data collection and storage and allow for updating of evidence registration and other procedures.
The system would serve different needs within the sheriff’s office, including dispatch and the detention center. Spezze also recommended updating the sheriff’s office radios.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said they are expecting the “baby Pfizer” vaccinations, for children 6 months to 4 years old, by mid-April.
At this time, she said, COVID-19 response is more like routine disease control.
Carlstrom said, however, no one knows what the future holds.
She announced the return of the Mountain Mama Summit, set for April 9 at Salida SteamPlant. It will be the first held since the pandemic began.
Commissioners also received reports from Chaffee County Landfill and Department of Human Services.
County Road and Bridge Superintendent Mark Stacy updated commissioners on upcoming projects, including asphalt work on CRs 350 and 140.
One of the concerns Stacy raised for the cost of roadwork as the year progresses is the cost of diesel fuel, which could drive up the cost of projects.
Commissioners hosted a land management stakeholders meeting, which included participants from U.S. Forest Service, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and National Forest Foundation.
The group discussed the concerns of public land entities that manage land within Chaffee County.
Representatives from Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet also met with commissioners to give an update on federal legislation that could have some bearing on Chaffee County.
Both Colorado senators voted to pass the recent Postal Service Reform Bill which, if signed by President Joe Biden, will provide financial respite for USPS and improve service.
An intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Buena Vista regarding Colorado source water protection was also discussed.
