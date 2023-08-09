Hidden away in a garage off County Road 338 is a gallery packed with paintings ranging from abstracts and portraits to landscapes and multimedia canvases. Some are framed, others lean freely against walls and easels, but each of them was painted by Joe Lothamer.
Lothamer was born on October 12, 1950, and began painting in 1970 after graduating high school. He said one of the first paintings he did was of President Kennedy being assassinated.
“I kept up with my art but I always had to work other jobs to make money,” he said. “Now it's changed. … I did a lot of abstract art and I did a lot of nudes and stuff. My whole thing was just paint whatever the hell you want. Don't worry about fads.”
When he moved to BV 15 years ago, he decided to commit himself to his art.
“People say, ‘Well, do you hike and stuff?’ I do. I hike and then I come back and I paint,” he said, laughing. “I'm not like Bob Ross. I'm not that happy painter. I yell and scream at the painting until it comes out right.”
For him, art is a sort of disappearing act. His friend, Tommy Bolin of Deep Purple, taught him how to disappear into the art.
“The man knew what ecstasy was,” he said. “Up on stage, he was just gone. That's the secret of the kind of art I do. He just would disappear, go into the music so far that he wasn't there. I found out that that's addicting. The more I got into the art the more I didn't use hardly anything. … I know what Tommy was doing now. It’s like you’re on automatic.”
The gallery’s works span more than 50 years, and there are more than 120 pieces on display. They depict what he felt, the landscapes he immersed himself in, the people who came into his life and the things he saw coming for the world. His art is deeply emotional, as well.
“One of the reasons we came here is to experience emotion. People try to discount it,” he said. “I was always very emotional. … Depression is an emotion that is without self-realization. When I got to self-realization of who I was, I realized that I was the only one holding myself back. I was the only one not doing what I wanted to do. The buck stops with you.”
His struggles with his mental health also led him on his artistic journey, “going from ‘I’m not worthy and I’m depressed,’ to ‘I’ve been given all this from the universe, and now I better do something with it.’”
After being diagnosed with cancer, he spent time in a hospice facility, where he expected to die. Still, he improved. He took daily walks to a nearby store, taught art classes and was eventually “kicked out” as he was healthy enough to return home. Recent tests show his cancer is in remission.
“That's the most wonderful thing that's happened to me in years,” he said. “All these people gave me these big canvases last three years. I didn't really want to paint him because I hadn't had that much luck selling big canvases, and I ended up stacking them up against the wall. I had to walk out in faith and just say, ‘Paint them. Just paint them What happens isn’t up to you. Just paint them.’ so that's what I'm doing. That's what I've been doing this year.”
Now, he celebrates a second chance and a new adventure after his recovery. He hopes people take home, at the very least, the idea that everything is beautiful.
“It just depends on how you look at it. You can make beauty, whether you’re a writer, dancer, actor, cop or whatever. You can use that art in your life. You can make your life into an art,” he said. “Find out who you are. That's the best thing that people can do. … That's the object of an artist, to keep evolving.”
Whether it resides on a canvas, a stage or in the heart, Lothamer encouraged all artists to continue pursuing their passions.
“Anything you love to do and would do even if you didn’t get paid, that’s art,” Lothamer said.
The gallery will be open for visitors on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. until around 7 p.m. In addition to the art, visitors can enjoy free music, food and drinks. The gallery is at 17100 CR 338. Call 720-392-7241 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.